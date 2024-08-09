After Paul McCartney released Wings' live studio album One Hand Clapping, it will now be getting the movie treatment.

On August 7, McCartney announced the “rare” documentary will be hitting theaters for the first time starting on September 26. It is being dubbed as an “intimate look at the 1974 Abbey Road recording sessions.”

The footage will include “Previously unreleased in full footage of [a] solo acoustic performance by Paul, The Backyard Sessions,” “A new exclusive filmed introduction by Paul,” and “Unseen Polaroids.”

“It's so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did,” McCartney said in the announcement. “We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.”

David Litchfield directed the One Hand Clapping movie. The theatrical release will also feature the Backyard Sessions, which McCartney recently released the audio of. This includes the unreleased “Blackpool” and an acoustic cover of “Twenty Flight Rock.”

Previously, Wings had another concert film, Rockshow, released in theaters. It captured their Wings Over the World Tour and was re-released in 2013.

Tickets for One Hand Clapping will go on sale on August 16.

What is Wings' One Hand Clapping?

Wings' One Hand Clapping captures a pivotal moment for them. At the time, they had not reached their peak. Despite hit songs like “My Love,” “Hi, Hi, Hi,” and “Live and Let Die,” Wings was not established yet.

That would happen in 1973 with Band on the Run. One Hand Clapping features the first live performances of songs like “Band on the Run” and “Jet.” Additionally, it features McCartney breaking out Beatles songs for the first time. He plays short renditions of “Let It Be,” “The Long and Winding Road,” and “Lady Madonna.”

After Band on the Run and One Hand Clapping were recorded, Wings released four more albums. Venus and Mars, Wings at the Speed of Sound, London Town, and Back to the Egg followed.

Wings was made up of Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine. Other members included Denny Seiwell, Joe English, and Geoff Britton.

Who is Paul McCartney?

Paul McCartney first gained notoriety for his part in the Beatles. He wrote iconic songs like “Yesterday” and “Hey Jude” while a part of the Fab Four.

After the Beatles broke up in 1970, McCartney released a self-titled debut album. The following year, Wings made their debut with Wild Life. Throughout his career, McCartney has released 19 solo albums, eight with Wings, and a few classical albums.

Additionally, McCartney has remained a touring machine. Since 1989, he has toured consistently. His current tour, the Got Back Tour, is getting set to start again soon.

The Got Back Tour began on April 28, 2022, with a North American leg. After a headlining show at Glastonbury in 2022, McCartney's tour seemed over.

It returned the following fall with shows in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. McCartney will resume the tour in Uruguay on October 1, 2024, and play shows in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Columbia.

The tour will return to Mexico before playing a proper European leg to finish the tour. McCartney will play shows in France, Spain, and England in December to conclude the Got Back Tour.