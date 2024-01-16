Your move, Cardona.

Did you know the “Alwayz Ready” Matt Cardona is going to be wrestling Hollywood actor Paul Walter Hauser at GCW Ready or Not in March?

Well, if you tuned into the Emmys to see which television actors would be honored for their efforts, then you're certainly aware of their connection now, as the now-two-time Emmy winner cut a certified promo after bringing home the gold for his show Blackbird and decided to give a shout out to the “Indy God,” Kota Ibushi, DDP, the Dudley Boyz, and maybe the NWO Wolfpack, for good measure, too.

“Thank you to the voters in the TV academy, thank you Mom and Dad, you nurtured what you had in me, Dennis Lehane, Terrence Edgerton, their talents can move boulders. If I look tall, it's because I'm standing on both of their shoulders. And when I'm sagging, I'm here to give you a facelift, in Thomasville, GA, you gave me my greatest gift. To Greg Sepideh, Joe, and Jake, your acting's colossal, and to the Rolex Ray Liotta, we're down here wearing Fossels. What up, Issac, Lead Company, Artists First, CAA, Danny, Joe, and Ester, for dealing with my day-to-day. Thank you god for this life, he helped me suck out the marrow, thank you Shai and Shawn, for helping me find the straight and narrow. To my wife Amy, you help make my heart strong and kees weak, Jonah Maverick is flirty, Harris is starting to speak. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with that Wolfpack, casting out demons in the name of Yeshua Hamashiach. What up to Jesus? He's the soul owner, I own the body, I'm about to beat Matt Cardona. Yo Ibushi, you're getting Sushi if you're able. Do things a little bit different, Bryan Walsh, grab the tables.”

Welp, there you go folks, outside of asking fans to tune into the former Fite to watch his bout with Cardona on March 16th, PWH pandered early and often to professional wrestling fans and is already getting a ton of attention for it online from his preferred audience. While it's impossible to know how his reps felt about this decision, it's safe to say wrestling fans are all about it.

Steph De Lander opens up about teaming up with Matt Cardona.

Speaking of Matt Cardona's match with Paul Walter Hauser, when their match eventually comes around, it's pretty safe to assume that Steph De Lander, his certified heater and occasional tag team partner, will be in attendance at the show.

Sitting down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, De Lander explained what it's like to work with Cardona and how they've forged such a unique partnership on the indies.

“That’s something that we talk about all the time is, you know, we’ve been speaking about it the last few weeks. I think winding down the year and going into the next year, I think it’s common for everyone to get a little bit reflective,” Steph De Lander said via PW Mania. “We’ve both kind of been sitting here going, ‘Wow. We had such an amazing year. What are we doing next year to top this’, because if you’re not going up, you start going down. So we’re already brainstorming certain places we want to go that we haven’t wrestled at yet, different countries we want to go to, and what can we add to our act? What can we maximize for our social media? What can we be doing more of? Him and I are always thinking of what’s next and what we can be doing more of, and we’re never getting complacent and I think that’s why this pairing has worked so well because it’s not one person steering the ship and dragging the other person along. It is very equal. We are both super motivated, and we’re also both motivating each other.”

When Cardona initially replaced his wife, Chelsea Green, with De Lander following her return to WWE, it left more than a few fans wondering if if the gimmick change would work. Sure, it's not like Green was an active contributor in the ring when serving as Cardona's second, as she was more Miss Elizabeth than Chyna, but their chemistry was real, as marriage tends to create that in a couple. While De Lander and Cardona had no real connection save that they once cashed checks from WWE, in the end, the pairing has meshed perfectly, and they have since become one of the best duos on the the indies.