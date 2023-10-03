Payday 3 just dropped the roadmap for the game's Year 1. This roadmap reveals the name for the upcoming DLCs, as well as the various other content that will be arriving in the game.

Wondering what we’re cooking? Have a look 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/zbaA17RggN — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) October 1, 2023

On the official Payday Twitter account, they revealed the roadmap for the game's Year 1: The Bad Apple. The year is divided into four DLCs, each with their own heists, tailor packs, and weapon packs. Players can either buy the DLCs when they come out or buy the game's Silver or Gold Edition to unlock the DLC once they come out. There is no news yet on how much these DLCs will cost.

The roadmap reveals the name of the DLCs, as well as their reveal window. It's important to remember that all the names and dates of the DLCs are subject to change:

DLC 01: Syntax Error Release Window: Winter 2023

DLC 02: Boys in Blue Release Window: Spring 2024

DLC 03: The Land of the Free Release Window: Summer 2024

DLC 04: Fear and Greed Release Window: Fall 2024



Additionally, they also listed down the additional content coming to the game:

Seasonal Events

Playable Characters

Skill Lines

New Enemy

Weapons

Unreal 5 Update

Cosmetics

New Features

Quality of Life changes

More

As mentioned above, there are no dates yet as to when the Year 1 DLCs for Payday 3 will come out. Once more information comes out, we will be sure to update you.

That's all the information we have from the roadmap for Payday 3 Year 1. Players can get their own copy of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.