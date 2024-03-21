UFC Vegas 89 continues to roll with its Main Card action and we're ready to bring you our betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Electric prospects will go to war as Reno, Nevada's own Payton Talbott will face South Africa's Cameron Saaiman. These two are the future of the division, so you won't want to miss this one! Check out our UFC odds series for our Talbott-Saaiman prediction and pick.
Payton Talbott (7-0) makes his second walk to the UFC octagon with an unblemished record following his contract on Contender Series. At just 25 years old, he won his DWCS fight via unanimous decision and followed it up with a submission win in his debut over Nick Aguirre. He's rising fast and will look to take out another rising prospect. Talbott stands 5'10” with a 70.5-inch reach.
Cameron Saaiman (9-1) will be making his fifth appearance in the UFC with a 3-1 record thus far. After a 3-0 start to his career, he was stopped by Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision in his last fight. It was the first loss of his pro career and he'll be determined to return in better form and avenge the loss on his record. Saaiman stands 5'8″ with a 67-inch reach.
UFC Vegas 89 Odds: Payton Talbott-Cameron Saaiman Odds
UFC Vegas 89 Odds: Payton Talbott-Cameron Saaiman Odds
Payton Talbott: -140
Cameron Saaiman: +120
Over 2.5 rounds: -185
Under 2.5 rounds: +155
Why Payton Talbott Will Win
Payton Talbott has quickly become one of the more talked-about prospects in the UFC for his exciting fight style and willingness to go out and finish a fight. He was clearly the better prospect during his DWCS audition and he cruised to a unanimous decision win. Still, we had yet to see his finishing capabilities and he proved just that during his debut. He was ahead for much of the fight against Nick Aguirre, until he decided to hit the gas and find a rear-naked choke for the win. He displayed great cardio during the win and he's willing to go all three rounds with Saaiman.
Payton Talbott will have success in this fight if he's able to exploit his height and reach advantages by keep Saaiman on the end of his punches. We've seen Saaiman struggle against a longer striker like Christian Rodriguez, so Talbott could look to employ some of those same tactics here. He's the more willing brawler and will look to walk forward while throwing the kitchen sink at his opponent, so he should expect to defend some takedowns coming back his way.
Why Cameron Saaiman Will Win
Cameron Saaiman was perfect up until his last fight and he had a similar rise through the division as his opponent. However, he ran into a very game opponent in Christian Rodriguez and was beaten-up convincingly throughout that fight. He struggled to close the distance and find his striking range and also couldn't find the desperation takedowns towards the end of the fight. Still, Saaiman will always put forth a 100% effort and even through his losses, he's bound to evolve and get better with each passing fight.
Cameron Saaiman will have to pivot his game plan and work to close the distance against Talbott. Watching Talbott's tape, he hasn't really been tested throughout his bouts and hasn't seen the type of pressure Saaiman often puts on his opponents. Saaiman should look to mitigate standing and striking with Talbott and instead look for the takedown opportunities off missed strikes. I expect him to fight much smarter this time around and his character is an indication that he'll only come back stronger after a loss.
Final Payton Talbott-Cameron Saaiman Prediction & Pick
This fight features two of the brightest prospects in the Bantamweight Division and while both of these guys are still younger than 25, they fight far beyond their years and both have extremely well-rounded games. Payton Talbott will be the more willing and explosive striker throughout this fight while Cameron Saaiman could look to dominate with his cardio and wrestling.
Payton Talbott could stand to see success if he's able to use his range and keep Saaiman on the end of his punches. He's got extremely well-timed kicks and striking entries, so don't be surprised if we see him crack Saaiman and hurt him a few times.
Cameron Saaiman suffered his first pro loss last fight and he'll be looking to hand Talbott his first in return. While he's younger, Saaiman has seen more UFC competition and he should be hist best version coming into this fight. If he's able to dominate in the wrestling and find his takedowns, he should be able to fight smart and grab the decision win here.
Ultimately, this fight is extremely tough to call and we're reading this more like a coin-flip. Both prospects are extremely skilled, but both also bound to make mistakes due to their age. We'll lean towards Cameron Saaiman to win this fight on the back of his experience, but don't be afraid to place a small bet on the ‘Draw' between these two. If both can implement their game plans, this fight will be extremely tough to score.
Final Payton Talbott-Cameron Saaiman Prediction & Pick: Cameron Saaiman (+120); DRAW (+5000)