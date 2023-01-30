Pedro Pascal has been one of the most successful TV actors in the last few years, with notable roles in Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and now The Last of Us. He isn’t a huge movie star just yet, but he has made his presence felt on the big screen as well. As his success came in the last few years, so grew his bank account as well. Let’s look at Pedro Pascal’s net worth in 2023.

Pedro Pascal’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

According to various sources including Wealthy Gorilla, Pedro Pascal’s estimated net worth is around the $10 million mark. That is an incredible number, given the fact that his career exploded just a few years back. He got to this level of his career due to the success of some of the shows he starred in, but let’s first go back to the beginning to where it all started for the rising star.

Pedro Pascal was born in Santiago, the capital of Chile, on April 2, 1975. Interestingly enough, he has not spent much time in his birth country. Due to his family’s links with the socialist resistance to the then-dictator of Chile, they sought refuge and Pascal ended up, through Venezuela and Denmark, in the United States. He ended up being raised in Orange County and in San Antonio. Unfortunately, while his childhood was hard enough due to the moving away and not being able to live in the country of his birth, it got even worse soon after moving to the US.

While Pedro Pascal was educating himself at the Orange County School of the Arts, and later the Tisch School of the Arts in New York, his family had more issues to deal with. His father took the rest of his family back to Chile, now under new leadership, due to an ongoing case versus him due to some issues with the fertility clinic he was running. In 1999, the worst thing to happen to Pedro Pascal happened, as his mother committed suicide. However, while it was all traumatic, Pascal decided to pursue acting and not let all the tragedies that his family endured become the norm for the family. Soon after finishing up his education, Pascal started to get sporadic roles in some giant TV shows to start his career.

It started with some appearances in series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Good Wife, Homeland, The Mentalist, and Graceland. His first bigger role arrived in June 2013, as he was cast as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. He was so great in that role that despite his inexperience in leading roles previously, Netflix decided to offer him a main role in Narcos, the story about Colombian drug cartels and Pablo Escobar specifically. In the three seasons that the show ran, Pascal played Special Agent Pena, with his role increasing in the third season of the show. This role, together with the Game of Thrones appearance, was a true turning point for the TV star.

In 2019, he was cast as the leading character in the show The Mandalorian. That show is still running to this day, with Pedro Pascal still holding the role of the main character. Season 3 of the series will be coming in 2023. Pascal also played the character in The Book of Boba Fett.

Another notable role he was cast in was in the TV show The Last of Us, where he plays the leading role of Joel Miller. The Last of Us is based on the video game of the same name and is shaping up to be yet another hit. Pascal is no stranger to hit HBO shows given his work on Game of Thrones.

While Pascal’s most notable work has come on television, he has also been in some major films, including Wonder Woman 1984, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The Equalizer 2. He also just starred alongside Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

When it comes to money, the biggest paycheck that Pascal has received is from The Last of Us. According to Screen Rant, Pascal is set to make around $600,000 per episode, with 10 episodes to be released in Season 1 and a Season 2 on the way. In addition to that, his role in The Mandalorian is also more than well-paid and is in line for a pay bump for Season 3.

For an actor that started with barely noticeable roles, it is truly a great paycheck and a resume full of hit TV shows. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Pedro Pascal’s net worth?