After episodes one and two drew massive interest from everyone, HBO Max gave fans what they want by confirming that The Last Of Us is going to get a second season. Of course, this is somehow not a surprise anymore since the series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the main protagonists gave viewers a lot to talk about after two installments that left everyone on the edge of their seats.

The Last of Us SEASON 2 officially confirmed!#HBOMaxpic.twitter.com/01zZ60BmFo — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) January 27, 2023

The Last Of Us’ first two episodes have proven to be such a hit among viewers, more so with those who have followed the Naughty Dog video game where it was derived from. Neil Druckmann, the show’s executive producer said that he’s humbled, honored, and overwhelmed about the people’s response to the HBO Max series. He added that their team now has the pleasure of doing what they’ve done all over again now that the streaming service has renewed them for a second season.

HBO Max’s decision to go ahead with The Last Of Us season 2, even with just two episodes under its belt, is an impressive feat. As it stands, the show has hit the right mark when it comes to both viewers and critics alike. Case in point is episode 2’s 97% critical approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes and an estimate of 5.7 million viewers that watched the installment when it came out. The latter is also a sharp increase from the first episode’s estimate of 4.7 million viewers, making it the largest audience growth in week two for HBO and its drama series offerings.

Neil Druckmann on #TheLastOfUsHBO Season 2: "I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” pic.twitter.com/UdLa2Mvt1W — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 27, 2023

For his part, Craig Mazin, The Last Of Us showrunner and executive producer, said that he’s grateful for the millions of people who have joined them on this journey. He also thanked Neil Druckmann and HBO for partnering with him in bringing this video game to life and he couldn’t be more ready to dive back in for season two. But before that happens, fans will still have seven more episodes to go for The Last Of Us season 1 to learn what happens to Joel and Ellie in their journey.