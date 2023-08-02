Even though the Charlotte Bobcats franchise is the most recent expansion entry into the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans franchise carries the least amount of history. When the Bobcats rebranded into the Hornets in 2014, they reclaimed the history of the Charlotte Hornets franchise that originated in 1988. This means that the former Hornets that rebranded into the Pelicans in 2013 now carry just its history since moving to New Orleans in 2002.

Even then, despite having the shortest history among all NBA teams, many superstar-level talents have suited up for the Pelicans franchise. But which among them has done enough in their careers to warrant inclusion in their 10 greatest players of all time list?

With plenty of room for improvement for some of these players, here is the current top 10 list for the Pelicans franchise through its 22 years of history.

Honorable Mentions: Peja Stojakovic, Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon

10. DeMarcus Cousins

In terms of sheer talent alone, there aren't nine better players than DeMarcus Cousins in Pelicans franchise history. But it's certainly difficult to overlook the fact that Cousins played in just 65 games during his stay in the Big Easy.

Nevertheless, Cousins teamed up with Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday to form one of the most successful trios in Pelicans history during the 2017-18 season, as the team went on to win 48 games, the third most wins the team has put up in a single season. Before injuring his Achilles tendon during that fateful year, Boogie was playing at an exceptional level, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists as the Pelicans emerged as a dark horse contender in the stacked Western Conference.

It's rather unfortunate that DeMarcus Cousins suffered one of the worst injuries any basketball player could, as not only did it cut short his Pelicans career, it also prematurely ended his prime. Cousins was only in his age-27 season when he suffered the injury, and he was never able to recover.

9. Jamal Mashburn

Speaking of players whose primes got cut short by unfortunate injuries, Jamal Mashburn was only 32 years old when he last suited up on an NBA court. Knee injuries plagued Mashburn and the talented scoring forward was unable to recover after he underwent microfracture surgery.

Even then, Mashburn makes the cut on this list since he played 101 games for the team, averaging 21.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 41.6 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from deep. His peak season also came with the team, as he made the All-Star team as a New Orleans Hornet during the 2002-03 season.

8. PJ Brown

PJ Brown came into the league at the exact correct time, as his lack of offensive production would have made it difficult for teams to rely on him during crucial moments. But Brown's defensive acumen should certainly translate into any era, as the 6'11 big man, back in his prime, could anchor defenses in his sleep.

In four seasons as a New Orleans Hornet, Brown averaged 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks. During the 2002-03 season, a campaign in which the Hornets won 47 games, Brown anchored the team's seventh-ranked defense (based on points allowed per 100 possessions).

PJ Brown may not be flashiest name on the block, but he certainly did a job for a team that was in a transitory phase.

7. Tyson Chandler

When the Hornets won 56 games during the 2007-08 season, Tyson Chandler was at the heart of their seventh-ranked defense, complementing the likes of Chris Paul and David West beautifully. In fact, Paul and Chandler played some sweet string music on the pick-and-roll, and with West, Peja Stojakovic, and Morris Peterson providing some reliable spacing (West more so from the midrange), the Hornets posted the league's fifth-best offense that season.

However, like all of the players in this list thus far, Chandler did not have the longest of stints in the Big Easy. In fact, he played just three seasons for the Hornets before the team dealt him away for Emeka Okafor in a deal that didn't quite work according to plan. But he was a crucial part of the best team in Pelicans franchise history, and that has to count for something.

Zion Williamson hasn't had the easiest go, especially as of late. This offseason alone, he has had to deal with an embarrassing saga involving an ex-lover and he also has a lawsuit over an unpaid loan to deal with. And to top it all off, he's had to endure a plethora of injury problems throughout his four-year career thus far.

But when healthy, Williamson has a case for a spot in the top three on this list. That's how good he has been whenever lower body troubles aren't bothering him. In 114 games for the Pelicans, Williamson has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, making the All-Star team twice.

Zion Williamson is only 23 years old, so there's a lot of time left for the highflying lefty to continue climbing the ladder of greatest Pelicans players of all time.

5. Brandon Ingram

Acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade in 2019, Brandon Ingram has played in 223 games for the Pelicans — 109 more than Williamson who joined the team in the same year. In terms of peak impact, Williamson has Ingram beat. However, Williamson hasn't been nearly available enough to warrant a higher place than Ingram on the all-time Pelicans player rankings.

Ingram has emerged as one of the best shot-creating wings in the NBA, averaging 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in his four seasons as a Pelican. And he may not be done rising the ranks just yet, especially when he's just 25 years old whose skillset is at a premium in today's NBA.

4. Jrue Holiday

The Pelicans, during the same offseason they rebranded from the Hornets moniker, acquired Jrue Holiday from the Philadelphia 76ers. Back then, Holiday was coming off his best season yet as a pro, and at only 23 years old, the Pelicans believed that he'd be the playmaker who can bring out the best in Anthony Davis.

However, the Pelicans' roster didn't exactly make sense in the early 2010s, as the team also acquired Tyreke Evans to further complicate the team's ballhandling duties. For a while, Holiday moved into the background, even coming off the bench for 42 games during the 2015-16 season.

But during the 2017-18 season, Jrue Holiday burst into the spotlight with an incredible playoff performance, specifically against the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then, Holiday has cemented his place as one of the best two-way guards in the NBA — earning All-Defensive First Team honors in 2018 and a place on the All-Defensive Second Team in 2019.

3. David West

Is it a coincidence that David West's Hornets career began to take off the moment the team drafted Chris Paul? Paul and West had incredible chemistry, and since the 2005-06 season, the bruising power forward emerged as one of the most reliable midrange scorers in the league, able to take on defenders with his back to the basket and excelling on the pick and pop.

West spent eight years in New Orleans, averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while making the All-Star team twice. He ranks second on the team in total points, tallying 8,690 throughout his stint in the Big Easy.

2. Anthony Davis

It's too bad that Anthony Davis' stint with the Pelicans franchise ended on a “That's All Folks!” whimper, as it certainly seemed like the team was taking the leap following an impressive 2017-18 campaign. But as it stands, even with the terrible manner Davis' stint in the Big Easy ended, he remains one of the best players in franchise history.

For starters, Davis is the franchise's leading scorer, as the Brow tallied 11,059 points in his seven-year Hornets/Pelicans tenure. He also leads the Pelicans franchise leaderboard in blocks and rebounds. Moreover, Davis made the All-Star team as a Pelican six times, won All-NBA First Team honors thrice and All-NBA Second Team twice.

Anthony Davis may not be a 1A star on a title-winning team, as he needs a ballhandling co-star to bring out the best in him. But even without too much team success during his seven years in New Orleans, Davis' year-to-year excellence for the Pelicans makes him worthy of this spot all the same.

1. Chris Paul

It's certainly an interesting tidbit in Chris Paul's career that he's the greatest player of two separate franchises. That is simply the Point God effect. Paul's unselfishness and leadership raises the floor of every single team he's played for, and his six-year stint with the Hornets is no different.

Paul may not have the raw numbers that Anthony Davis has, but the Point God led the franchise to its best season in 2008, a season in which he averaged 21.1 points, 11.6 assists, and 2.7 steals on insane shooting efficiency. And as an encore, Paul one-upped himself the following year even though the team wasn't able to replicate its success.

Chris Paul is still the franchise's all-time leader in assists and steals, as his two-way prowess was in full display throughout his Hornets career. All in all, Paul made the All-Star team four times as a Hornet and the All-NBA First Team and All-NBA Second Team once each.