The New Orleans Pelicans have not exactly been very busy in the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency. Not surprisingly, they still have some needs to address moving forward. While they have added center Cody Zeller on a one-year deal and exercised their option on Herb Jones, they still need to address their point guard position. The Pelicans have been linked to several point guards in the draft, including Scoot Henderson, Anthony Black, and Cason Wallace. However, they were not able to move up in the draft to select one of them.

Point Guard Needs

With the point guard position still an area of need, the Pelicans could look to free agency to fill the void. Any of the biggest names in free agency is out of the question. It is just unlikely that the Pelicans will be able to sign any big-name star at PG. That said, other free-agent point guards that the Pelicans could target include Kendrick Nunn and Ish Smith.

Kendrick Nunn is a point guard who could be a good fit for the Pelicans. He is a versatile player who can play both guard positions and is a solid scorer and playmaker. Nunn spent last season with two teams (the Wizards and the Lakers), but he has shown that he can be a productive player. If the Pelicans are willing to take a chance on him, Nunn could be a steal in free agency. Remember that this guy has averaged 12.1 points per game throughout his career so far.

Meanwhile, Ish Smith is a journeyman point guard coming from a monumental championship run with the Denver Nuggets. He has had an up-and-down career so far, but last season was a surefire highlight. He has also shown flashes of brilliance, but he has also been inconsistent at times. Still, Smith is a good scorer and playmaker with championship pedigree. On the flip side, he can be a liability on defense. If the Pelicans are looking for a high-risk, high-reward option at point guard, Smith could be the player they target.

Wing Depth

While the Pelicans need to address their point guard position, they also need to add depth on the wing. Sure, they have added Herb Jones on a four-year deal. Still, they could use more depth at the position. The Pelicans could look to add a veteran wing player in free agency, such as TJ Warren or Terrence Ross.

TJ Warren is a veteran wing player who has played for several teams over the course of his career. He is a decent defender and a reliable scorer. Warren would be a good fit for the Pelicans, as he would provide veteran leadership and depth on the wing. Warren is a 6'8 small forward who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers. He is a career 14.6 points-per-game scorer and has shot 35.4 percent from beyond the arc throughout his career. Warren is also a solid defender, averaging close to 1.0 steal per game for his career. He would be a good fit for the Pelicans, as he would provide scoring and depth on the wing.

Meanwhile, Terrence Ross is another veteran wing player who could be a good fit for the Pelicans. He is a versatile player who can score in bunches. Ross has played for several teams over the course of his career, but he could be a good fit for the Pelicans if they are looking for a player who can contribute immediately off the bench. Ross is a 6'6 shooting guard who has played for the Suns, Toronto Raptors, and the Orlando Magic. He is a career 11.0 points-per-game scorer and has shot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc throughout his career. Ross is also an efficient ball-handler, averaging under one turnover per contest.

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Pelicans still have some work to do in free agency to address their needs at point guard and on the wing. Yes, they have made a couple of moves. However, they should still actively improve their roster during the 2023 free-agency period. The Pelicans have a talented young core in Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, but they need to add more pieces around them to compete in the Western Conference.

One area where the Pelicans have already made a significant improvement is at center. Cody Zeller is a solid veteran center who will provide depth and experience at the position. He is a good rebounder and a solid defender. He should be a great complement to Jonas Valanciunas in the middle.

Overall, the Pelicans still have some work to do in free agency. That said, they do have a talented young core that gives them a bright future. If they can address their needs at point guard and on the wing, the Pelicans could be a team to watch in the Western Conference in the coming years.