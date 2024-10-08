CJ McCollum's role is among the top questions facing the New Orleans Pelicans entering the 2024-25 season. After the Pelicans acquired Dejounte Murray this offseason, it's unclear where the McCollum fits in the team's offensive hierarchy. Despite this, the 12-year veteran isn't concerned about his ability to adapt to the new-look rotation.

“I can do anything now, this is year twelve,” McCollum said during an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio. “So I'm comfortable on the ball, I'm comfortable off the ball. I can catch and shoot. I think my points per possession is really high, especially in catch-and-shoot situations. I can attack closeouts, I can plan in transition. So I'm honestly comfortable with all phases of the offensive side of the basketball because I've played every role on the spectrum.”

Expand Tweet

While McCollum is in line for a role reduction amid Murray's arrival, he'll still be a crucial part of the Pelicans' rotation in 2024-25.

What is CJ McCollum's role for the Pelicans this season?

McCollum has not come off the bench since the 2014-15 season, starting his last 631 games. That could change in 2024-25.

While McCollum has been a focal point of New Orleans' offense over the last two seasons, averaging 20.5 points and 5.2 assists per game on 45/41/79 shooting splits, many have questioned his fit alongside Murray due to their lack of size and defense.

Murray, Ingram and Williamson are locked into New Orleans' starting lineup. The team then has a rising star in Trey Murphy III and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Herb Jones. Both players should factor heavily into the Pelicans' long-term plans. This has led to speculation that McCollum could shift to a sixth-man role this season.

However, the Lehigh product downplayed the significance of the starting lineup, saying he'll do whatever is asked of him.

“At the end of the day, if it’s about winning, that’s what’s important,” he told Jim Eichenhofer. “I don’t know that we have a set (starting) lineup. Things are probably going to change throughout the year to be honest, depending on matchups, who we play (against from night to night), injuries. There are so many things that go into a season that allow it to change and unfold. At the end of the day, we have a lot of good players, and the best players are going to play.”

Head coach Willie Green will reveal his new-look lineup when the Pelicans open the regular season at home against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 23.