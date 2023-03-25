Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New Orleans Pelicans were considered a serious dark horse in the Western Conference this season, but only if they stayed healthy. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. Brandon Ingram has missed a ton of games, Zion Williamson is injured again, and gritty guard Jose Alvarado is also sidelined. Nevertheless, CJ McCollum still believes the Pels can make a push for the play-in tournament, despite having a daunting schedule to finish the campaign.

“There are 10 games left. Probably got to go 6-4, 7-3 to get in [to the play-in],” McCollum said to Andscape, via Marc Spears. “ESPN basically has us winning two or three of those games based on strength of schedule. But it’s going to be competitive. It’s going to be a lot of fun and it’s going to be a really good challenge for us as a whole. For our players, for our staff, for our organization, and this is really going to build some great character.”

New Orleans currently sits in 10th place in the West but only one game separate 13th and seventh. That’s how wide-open this playoff race is. The Pelicans are in for a difficult end to the season, with the Clippers, Warriors, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies ahead, among other contenders.

Nonetheless, CJ McCollum and Co. are in good shape at the moment. They head into Saturday’s matchup with LA on a three-game winning streak, even though the Rockets, Spurs, and Hornets aren’t exactly difficult opponents.

While Williamson is starting to do some on-court work, it’s highly unlikely he returns before the regular season concludes. That means it’s up to McCollum and Ingram to lead the charge. And by the sounds of it, CJ is up for the task.