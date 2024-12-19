The cursed, injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans are running out of time and options this season and it's not yet Christmas. Dozens of games missed by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III have taken a toll. Fans are in a frenzy and other front offices are calling to ask which rotational pieces are available in a trade. The outside noise had become near-deafening over the past few weeks as the Pelicans (5-22) fell to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Murphy III did not hold back when asked about the team's difficulties and some Pelicans being mentioned in NBA Trade Deadline rumors.

“It's part of the business,” Murphy III stated. “I figured it out my rookie year, especially when the trade deadline came and they traded (Nickeil Alexander-Walker). He was one of my best friends. I was with him for every road trip, dinner, and all that stuff. The next day he is gone so you kind of get numb to it. It's a part of reality. You just wish the best for the next person.”

McCollum brushed off the yearly tradition with a laugh.

“What are the rumors?” McCollum asked. “What players have been (named)?”

“I’ve been in the league a long time,” added McCollum. “It’s the time of the year where you can turn your mentions off (for your cell phone). You can turn on your alerts or turn them off. For a lot of guys who’ve been in the league, they understand it. Generally speaking, most guys aren’t going to be lifers on one team. There are only a handful of guys throughout the league’s history that have only played on one team.”

Fans of the Pelicans did get some sympathy from a somber-sounding McCollum.

“It’s been difficult. Losing is not great. You don’t really feel comfortable doing anything,” McCollum stressed. “It doesn’t really feel comfortable going out to eat. You feel bad for the fans and everyone involved in the environment of trying to win games. But it’s our reality. We’ve got to continue to work hard and give ourselves the best chance to dig ourselves out of a tough hole.”

Pelicans trying to break a losing cycle

The Pelicans have limited options considering the market for Murray, Ingram, and Williamson. Murphy III has been in this kind of 25% win rate cycle before unfortunately.

“I haven't been on the best teams in my life, I'll say that,” admitted Murphy III. “It is not fun when you are accustomed to winning. Last year we won almost 50 games, winning at a decently high rate. Now it doesn't feel good. People are frustrated. We want to make a change about it and in ourselves, you know, fighting it out. Against Indiana, at times we weren't playing together.”

McCollum, ever the consummate professional oozing veteran leadership, maintained an even keel when detailing what the Pelicans might change.

“You’ve got to do your job,” McCollum said. “Your job is to prepare and give your best effort each night. It starts with preparation and trying to string together some wins. We’re not doing well, so teams are going to be circling like sharks. Trying to see who they can poach. Our team is maybe entertaining trades, maybe not entertaining trades. Who knows? It’s about how you prepare.”

In a multi-billion dollar industry, someone is always watching how a player prepares for and reacts to certain situations. McCollum knows those eyes can lead to life-changing moments. It led him to the Pelicans after all.

“You want to be in the position to be liked by more than just one team because it means you have something to offer,” McCollum stressed. “If teams are calling and inquiring about you, it means you have value beyond where you’re currently at. Your job is to create value for yourself and your family.”