‘Couldn’t show them everything’: Zion Williamson teases much more to come after epic return to Pelicans

Zion Williamson has finally made it back to the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 2021 All-Star put up a solid performance in his 2022 preseason debut against the Chicago Bulls, a good sign that he is ready to bounce back into stardom.

According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson said that he didn’t do everything he could have done on the court. He is working his way back to get a feel for the game again after missing all of last season. Still, he looked very promising.

“Couldn’t show them everything,” Zion Williamson said, via ESPN. “But just kind of getting a feel for it again. Find spots. Picking and choosing where I want to attack. But, I got a new team since the last time I played. I’m still learning some of the guys. Today we were able to click. I feel like if we can do that for the rest of these preseason games, I feel we’ll be in pretty good shape.”

Back like he never left 💪 Zion Williamson throws it down from the baseline! 😤pic.twitter.com/kPvaEzQUTH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Even though he held back a little, Zion Williamson truly looked good. He led all Pelicans starters with 13 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and 5-5- from the free-throw line and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes. The 22-year-old is ready to dominate again, especially now that he is surrounded by a team ready to compete for the playoffs.

The Pelicans have a roster with stars like Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum and a very solid supporting cast. With Zion Williamson joining the squad, New Orleans could have a very special season. The last time he played, he averaged 27.0 points per game. Although it may take him a little bit more time to get back to that level, he should still have a massive impact on the Pelicans right away.