The New Orleans Pelicans are getting some promising news as the team's final regular season game approaches. The Pelicans' star forward Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game Sunday against the L.A. Lakers, per the team's injury report. Ingram is battling a bone contusion in his left knee. He has been upgraded to questionable after missing several games for the team.
Brandon Ingram's injury status vs. Lakers
Ingram has spent some time on the sideline in recent games, due to the injury. The forward last played on March 21st, in a team loss to the Orlando Magic. In that game, Ingram finished the contest with 14 points in 21 minutes of action. On the season, the forward is averaging almost 21 points a game for the Pelicans. Ingram is shooting 49 percent from the field, while grabbing five rebounds a game.
Ingram is one of a few Pelicans battling injuries before the team's final regular season game. Naji Marshall is also questionable for the game Sunday, due to a bone contusion. Marshall's injury is in his shoulder. A bone contusion is essentially a bruise, but it can take a long time to heal due to the risk of a fracture. The Pelicans' Cody Zeller is expected to play, but nursing a face injury.
New Orleans has been able to keep the ship afloat without Ingram in the lineup. The team is 49-32 entering the game, and second in the NBA's Southwest Division. The team trails the Dallas Mavericks in the division, by one game. The Pelicans are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, and a win Sunday will surely go a long way in giving the team some confidence heading into the playoffs. The West is a jumble at the end of the regular season, with three teams tied for first in the standings. Those are the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ingram has found a comfortable home in New Orleans. The forward has played for the franchise since the 2019-20 season. His scoring production is a bit lower than usual this season, but the small forward has averaged more than 20 points a game every season he has been there. His field goal percentage is at a career-high this season. Before coming to New Orleans, Ingram played for the Lakers for three seasons. He was a first round NBA Draft pick from Duke in 2016.
The Pelicans and Lakers tip off at 3:30 Eastern on Sunday, and New Orleans is going for their fifth win in a row. The Lakers enter the game with a 46-35 record. The Lakers have their own injury issues, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable for the game.