After a rocky 0-3 start to the 2025-26 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans made a bold move on Wednesday night, benching Jordan Poole. The high-scoring guard, who was expected to be a major offensive catalyst this year, came off the bench as rookie Jeremiah Fears took over as the starting point guard in the Pelicans’ 122-88 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The decision was head coach Willie Green’s first major shake-up of the season, signaling a shift in approach after New Orleans’ dismal start.

Damn, Willie Green done broke Jordan Poole in 4 games. https://t.co/MzeDs9Ddwr — Serenity (@Serenit53512035) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pelicans benched Jordan Poole after an 0–3 start, starting rookie Jeremiah Fears and DeAndre Jordan in a bold lineup shake-up against Denver.

Poole, who has struggled with efficiency and turnovers through three games, watched from the bench as the Pelicans inserted Fears into the starting lineup alongside Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and veteran center DeAndre Jordan, who also made his first start of the season.

“Oh yeah, Zion’s back,” Will Guillory of The Athletic wrote before the game on X, formerly Twitter, but even with their star forward returning, the offensive spark never came. Denver dominated from start to finish, fueled by Nikola Jokic’s fourth straight triple-double. The Pelicans were outscored by 34 and never found rhythm offensively, shooting under 42% as a team.

Article Continues Below

Poole’s benching may have been about more than just performance; it appeared to be a message. The former Warriors guard, acquired to provide instant scoring, has yet to find his footing in New Orleans. Through three games, he’s averaged just 13.3 points on poor shooting splits and has often been caught forcing shots early in the shot clock.

Fears, meanwhile, has impressed coaches with his poise and playmaking beyond his years. The rookie logged heavy minutes in the loss, showing glimpses of composure against one of the league’s toughest defenses.

For the Pelicans, the question now is whether this lineup change is temporary or the start of a new direction. With Zion healthy and Herb Jones anchoring the defense, Green appears to be prioritizing balance and ball movement over star names, a clear sign that accountability is back in the building.

Whether Poole can embrace his new role and work his way back into the starting five will be one of New Orleans’ early storylines to watch.