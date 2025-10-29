The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Zion Williamson is on the injury report for the second straight game for New Orleans, currently listed as probable with a left foot bone contusion. Here's everything we know about Williamson's injury and his playing status vs the Nuggets.

Zion Williamson injury status vs the Nuggets

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is some doubt as to whether or not Zion Williamson will be able to suit up for New Orleans' game against the Nuggets. Williamson missed the Nuggets' last game, a home game against the Celtics, with the same injury, which his team ended up losing to drop their record to 0-3.

Joining Williamson on the injury report for New Orleans is Kevon Looney, still out with a knee sprain, as well as point guard Dejounte Murray, who is still recovering from his torn Achilles injury from last season.

Meanwhile, Cam Johnson is questionable for the Nuggets with right shoulder inflammation.

Overall, it has not been an encouraging start to the season for the Pelicans, who were hoping that this year, they'd finally be able to put it all together and trot out the best team of the Williamson era.

Instead, the team currently sits at 0-3, and Williamson's frequent injury concerns have already begun to flare up. Making matters worse for the Pelicans is that they may not be able to keep their first round draft pick next year depending on where it lands, putting the pressure on the team to figure out a way to get in the win column now.

The Nuggets and Pelicans are set to kick off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET from Ball Arena in Denver.