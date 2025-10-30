The New Orleans Pelicans’ turbulent start to the 2025 NBA season has sparked growing unrest among fans, who are now calling on commissioner Adam Silver to take the extraordinary step of forcing a change in ownership. After a dismal 0-4 start and years of organizational instability, frustration around New Orleans’s direction has reached a boiling point.

The Pelicans’ ownership group, led by Gayle Benson, is facing intense criticism for failing to build a competitive and sustainably managed franchise. Despite the benefits of two No. 1 overall picks and multiple All-Star weekends in recent years, New Orleans remains one of the league’s least successful clubs. Fans argue the organization operates more as an afterthought to the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, which share the same ownership.

Fans are frustrated with the direction the Pelicans are taking

Article Continues Below

Their frustration has only grown following questionable front office decisions. General manager Joe Dumars, hired without a formal process, made a high-risk move in the 2025 draft by trading away the team’s 2026 first-round pick to select Derik Queen, who plays the same position as star forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are now staring down a potential lost season with no control over their top draft asset.

Head coach Willie Green’s seat has also gotten hotter after a series of puzzling lineups and another poor start. But the discontent extends far beyond coaching. Many fans believe the team’s failures stem from the top. They believe ownership shows little urgency or understanding of how to manage an NBA franchise in the modern era.

Historically, the league has intervened in similar situations. Under former commissioner David Stern, the NBA temporarily took control of the Hornets when ownership instability threatened the team’s future. Fans are now urging Silver to consider a similar course, arguing that a new, basketball-focused owner could revitalize the franchise and reengage the city.

Until that happens, the Pelicans risk further alienating their fan base and wasting the prime years of Williamson’s career. For New Orleans, a proud basketball market that deserves better, the call for change grows louder with every loss.