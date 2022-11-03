REPORT: Pelicans get much needed Brandon Ingram injury update ahead of Warriors game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in dire need of a win after suffering a very disappointing loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, 120-117. After coming back from up to 16 points behind against a struggling Lakers side, the Pelicans failed to close out the game in regulation before allowing LA to escape with the win in overtime.

The bad news for New Orleans is that they get the defending champs Golden State Warriors on Friday. The good news, however, is that they could get Brandon Ingram back. This report comes via NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Pelicans‘ Brandon Ingram, who has been in concussion protocol, is listed probable to return Friday vs. Warriors.

Including Wednesday’s tilt against his former team, Ingram has now missed four games after exiting Sunday’s loss to the Utah Jazz due to a head injury. It now appears that 25-year-old is going to be cleared from the league’s concussion protocol in time for Friday’s bout against the Warriors.

This is obviously a major boost for the Pelicans, who now hold a 4-3 record to start the season. They have missed the services of their All-Star forward, who has been averaging 22.0 points on 57.9 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. He’s also knocked down 1.3 triples on a 57.1-percent clip in three appearances for New Orleans so far this season.

With the former No. 2 overall pick back in the mix, the Pelicans should be able to field their Big 3 of Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum against a Warriors side that themselves have been struggling of late.