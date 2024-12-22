NBA referees are known for being strict with their whistles nowadays, but there was an unprecedented development during the New York Knicks' 104-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. The Pelicans were called for a technical foul, but it wasn't on a player or coach.

Instead, New Orleans' towel guy was the one at fault.

The man ran onto the court to wipe it down as Jalen Brunson was waiting to receive the ball for the inbound pass, resulting in a tech for delaying the game. Assistants aren't supposed to clean up wet spots in the middle of play, and New Orleans' staffer was a bit overzealous.

This prompted plenty of funny reactions on social media.

“There may be a Wobvestigation opened here,” said SiriusXM radio host Rob Perez, who's nicknamed “Wob.” “The Pelicans towel boys run out there while the NOP coaches try and decide to challenge the out of bounds ruling. Either in an attempt to purposely or inadvertently buy them a couple extra seconds.”

Perez continued with his high-level journalistic investigation.

“Watch as Jalen/Mikal pick up on it, and Josh Hart goes over to troll after the T. High-level gamesmanship potential. Will report back after looking into further later,” he promised.

Other fans had less elaborate trains of thought, although just as impassioned.

“Jalen Brunson should feel like crap for getting that towel guy in trouble. He was trying to HELP!!!!” @BeCoolHousewife tweeted.

Brunson, of course, complained to the referee as the towel guy attempted to dry the floor and keep the players safe. Perhaps the Knicks' leader was being over-dramatic, or maybe he was truly offended by the ill-timed cleaning.

Either way, New York made easy work of New Orleans, thanks in large part to Brunson's 39 points on 13-of-19 shooting 7-10 3Pt) with six assists and one rebound. The Pelicans, who are just 1-8 in December, continue to slide.