The shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans (4-12) were always going to have problems corralling the Cleveland Cavaliers. Every team in the NBA except the Boston Celtics has been overwhelmed by the new-look, league-leading Cavaliers (16-1). Willie Green's Pelicans were going on the road without the team's top seven key contributors, including former NBA All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. However, Antonio Reeves and Elfrid Payton provided the Pelicans with a couple more small bright spots in a largely disappointing season.

Reeves had a 34-point birthday breakout upon turning 24 years old, doing a proper Kobe Bryant impression for a career-high in points and minutes played (39). The rookie opened up about what the night meant to him after the game.

“It means a lot. It means everything,” Reeves replied. “Coaches have faith in me. Players have faith in me. I just went out there and played. Gave it everything I got, 100 percent. It's my birthday. I had to show out and so I just went out and competed.”

As for what went into the mental preparation before his first significant NBA action? Reeves detailed how the veterans are setting an example every day.

“Having faith. Staying ready. Learning how to stay ready. It's a process and I'm a rookie,” explained Reeves. “I can definitely learn from guys like (CJ McCollum) and (Dejounte Murray). They tell me all the time to just be ready and stay focused in the gym every day.”

Pelicans allow Antonio Reeves room to grow

Green was more proud than surprised at how Reeves ran with the opportunity against the Cavaliers.

“It's pretty awesome to see him step on the floor and go out and play hard, play with confidence,” Green shared. “Credit to Jodie Meeks and the Birmingham Squadron team. (Reeves) was there working a bit with T.J. Saint and those guys. I really give the credit to them just staying with it. (Reeves) working hard every day and getting shots up. Paying attention, game-plan discipline, it all pays off when you get on the floor.”

Besides Reeves, one other Pelicans player's sustained perseverance stood out against the Cavaliers. John Ehret High's (Jefferson Parish, LA) Elfrid Payton battled back from multiple setbacks to show off a skill set New Orleans will definitely need to survive this season.

“The guys went out and they fought,” Green stressed. “We just could not sustain it in the second half.”

Next up for the Pelicans is a home date with the Golden State Warriors, which will be broadcast live from the Big Easy by ESPN. Steph Curry's Warriors (10-3) have been cooking up something special on a nightly basis, leading to the best record in the Western Conference.

Green will have to squeeze every last drop of talent out of whoever is available to avoid another sour night in the Smoothie King Center. Thankfully, Reeves looks ready for another audition in an expanded role.