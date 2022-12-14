By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

21-year-old rookie Walker Kessler has been making quite a name for himself with the Utah Jazz in his first season in the NBA. Well, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 Draft is about to become somewhat of a household name after being put on a poster by none other than Zion Williamson.

Unfortunately for Kessler, he was left isolated on an island with the New Orleans Pelicans superstar early in the second quarter of Tuesday’s matchup. It’s as if Zion’s eyes lit up as soon as he saw an opportunity to take advantage of the matchup, and so he did just that:

Walker Kessler stood no chance. You can clearly see that the Jazz big man had read the scouting report on Zion as he closed down the Pelicans star’s left side. Kessler had to learn the hard way, however, that Williamson is actually pretty adept at going right as well.

You have to give credit to Kessler for not giving up on the play. Zion was already a step ahead of him but he still did his best to try and block the shot. The Jazz rookie has actually emerged as one of the top shot-blockers in the league this season, swatting away 1.8 shot attempts per game. Williamson probably knew all about it so he decided to go strong to the whole. Then again, that’s always the case for Zion Williamson.

This is Walker Kessler’s welcome to the NBA moment, and I guess he can take comfort in the fact that he got baptized by one of the top superstars in the NBA today.