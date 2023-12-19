Zion Williamson might not play vs Grizzlies

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson is questionable for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness on Twitter.

Tonight's game was set to be a big one that would catch a lot of eyes from fans, as Ja Morant is expected to make his return for the Grizzlies, who are hoping to turn around their season with their star guard back in the fold after his 25-game suspension. With Zion Williamson's status for the game up in the air for the Pelicans, the matchup could have a bit less excitement.

It will be worth monitoring Williamson's status in the hours ahead of the game to see if he can play. The Pelicans have enough depth around Williamson to win without Williamson, but it would be a much more exciting game with him on the floor.

The Pelicans come into the matchup at 16-11 on the season, which has them in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Coming into the game against the Grizzlies, the Pelicans are on a four-game winning streak after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament semi-final. The four wins have come against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Pelicans can extend the winning streak to four games against the Grizzlies, whether they have Williamson on the floor or not.

If Williamson is unable to play tonight, he will have the chance to play the Grizzlies next Tuesday on Dec. 26.