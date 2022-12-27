By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

New Orleans Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson said he will likely play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, per Andrew Lopez.

“I gotta play. I sat on the sideline enough last year,” Williamson said, per Lopez.

Lopez added that Williamson said he’s feeling great now after missing New Orleans’ game against the Indiana Pacers.

Pelicans’ head coach Willie Green shared a positive injury update on Zion Williamson and other players, per Will Guillory.

“Willie Green says Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels all went through full practices today. They’ll be probable for the Minnesota game tomorrow,” Guillory shared on Twitter.

All 3 players will likely be active on Wednesday barring unforeseen circumstances.

Zion Williamson has reminded the NBA world how talented he truly is so far this season after missing the 2021-2022 campaign. He’s averaging 25 points per game on 60 percent field goal shooting as of this story’s publication. Williamson is also averaging 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest.

Pelicans’ veteran CJ McCollum recently dropped a truth bomb on Williamson.

“You’re starting to see Zion unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is him maximizing his potential, his skillset and utilizing everything,” McCollum said, per Andscape.

The Pelicans have enjoyed a strong 2022-2023 season up to this point. They will be a legitimate postseason contender if Zion Williamson can stay healthy and continue playing well as the season goes on.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Williamson’s status ahead of the Pelicans-Timberwolves Wednesday clash.