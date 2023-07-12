Larry Nance Jr. doubled down on his defense of teammate Zion Williamson after the New Orleans Pelicans superstar found himself generating more unnecessary hate and criticisms.

On Twitter, Nance took offense of a “fake” narrative claiming that Williamson has “no interest” in working on his floater and jumper. The Pelicans big man slammed the rumor and shared that he can attest that it's not true since he's been working out with Williamson this offseason.

“I don't understand the constant attempt to drag Z’s name. I'm in the gym with this dude all season and he's consistently putting in work on his touch, jumper, and skill shots. These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks. It’s pathetic,” Nance said.

The Pelicans forward followed up on those comments during the broadcast of the team's Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns. When asked why he feels he needs to defend his teammate, Nance pointed out that it's just unfair for a big-name guy like Zion to get such criticisms when it's not true at all.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It's low hanging fruit … It's a shame to see someone constantly have negative narratives around him … I think people forget we were pretty darn good last year with him playing,” Nance explained, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

“It’s low hanging fruit… It’s a shame to see someone constantly have negative narratives around him… I think people forget we were pretty darn good last year with him playing.” Larry Nance Jr. on the storylines surrounding Zion Williamson 🗣️pic.twitter.com/YPrBBG6kq7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023

It's unavoidable for Zion Williamson to be criticized. There are such high expectations on him, and the fact that he's frequently injured only adds to the frustrations of fans and experts. However, as Larry Nance Jr. said, it doesn't mean people can spread false narratives about him.

Of course it's unlikely those talks and rumors are going to stop any time soon. Lucky for Zion, he has teammates who have his back.