The New Orleans Pelicans head to the Alamo City to take on the San Antonio Spurs! Join us for our NBA odds series where our Pelicans-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed.

Last time out, it was the Pelicans that were able to handle their business as they defeated the Houston Rockets. by a score of 110-99. Overall, New Orleans is sitting in fairly good shape at 27-21 and also possesses a 13-11 record on the road. As it stands, the Pelicans are also locked into the top Play-In Tournament spot at the seven-seed.

On the other side of things, it is no question that the Spurs are in full-blown rebuild mode, but they've shown resilience with some impressive wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers in the last week. Nevertheless, San Antonio comes into this one with the worst record in the Western Conference and has recently lost back-to-back games after winning two in a row.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Spurs Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

San Antonio Spurs: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

On paper, the Pelicans come into this contest as heavy favorites, but by no means can they afford to overlook a Spurs team that would want nothing more to give the home crowd something to cheer about.

For starters, New Orleans has squared off with San Antonio twice so far this season and the one facet of the game that they have dominated in those two wins has been in the form of some sturdy rebounding and an ability to force turnovers. Currently slated as the youngest team in all of the NBA, the Spurs are prone to not take care of the basketball from time to time. In fact, the Spurs turn the ball over the third-most amount of times in the league with 14.4 per game. At the end of the day, flustering San Antonio with a flurry of double-teams and being active with their hands defensively will ultimately be a big part in why the Pelicans are able to cover the spread.

Rebounding-wise, the Pelicans are fresh off of an absolute beatdown on the boards versus the Rockets in which they edged out Houston 56-29 in the rebounding department. Simply put, receiving extra chances on the offensive glass while not allowing San Antonio to get their opportunities on the other end of the court could be a major factor in this one.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

Can the youthful talent of San Antonio prevail in this hotly-contested matchup? Only time will tell, but it is safe to say that the Spurs' margin of error will be extremely minuscule if they are going to pull it off.

Quite possibly, getting hot from beyond the arc could be just what the doctor ordered in regards to San Antonio covering the spread. Throughout the team's first 48 games of the season, it has been the Spurs who own the second-worst three-point percentage in the Association. Clearly, this is not the best omen for the Spurs' chances on Friday night, but San Antonio must make it a priority to hit open shots from deep when given the chance.

In addition to a red-hot shooting night from three, the Spurs will also need to add an intensified focus from the charity stripe. in the defeat to the Magic last time out at home, it was San Antonio that ultimately missed seven free throws and shot just 71% from the line altogether. In general, this game does have a chance to be close no matter what anyone else says, but the Spurs must remain aggressive offensively by driving to the cup instead of settling for contested jumpers. Furthermore, missing free throws for a second consecutive night will be the farthest thing from cooking up a spread-covering performance.

Not to mention, the Pelicans love to make noise in the paint, and finding creative ways to feed superstar Victor Wembanyama down low on the block will open up the offense exponentially.

Final Pelicans-Spurs Prediction & Pick

In this showdown between bitter division rivals, expect the unexpected! Crazier things have happened, but not in this contest. At the end of the day, the Pelicans have a superior talent advantage and should be able to handle the Spurs on the road even if it's close early.

Final Pelicans-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -7 (-110)