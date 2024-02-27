The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pelicans are having a good season. They are coming off a tough game against the New York Knick, so they could have some tired legs in this game. Zion Williamson leads the team in scoring with 22.4 points per game. Brandon Ingram is right behind him with 21.4 points while CJ McCollum averages 18.8. Jonas Valanciunas is 0.4 rebounds away from averaging a double-double on the season, as well. As a team, the Pelicans score 116.1 points per game. However, Williamson and McCollum are both questionable with injuries.
The Pacers are 33-26 this season, and they have won three of their last four. They are coming off a loss against the Toronto Raptors, though. Tyrese Haliburton has been their best player this season. He is averaging a double-double with 21.5 points per game, and 11.6 assists. Pascal Siakam is right behind him in scoring with 21.1 points per game. Siakam also grabs 6.8 rebounds per game. The Pacers, as a team, are scoring 123.9 points per game on the season. For this game, their main group of players will be healthy.
This will be the first matchup between the two teams this year.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Pacers Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: +4 (-108)
Moneyline: +150
Indiana Pacers: -4 (-112)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 242.5 (-110)
Under: 242.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans should be able to score in this game. They are going to have to if they want to win this game. The Pacers allow the third-most points per game this season at 122.1 points. Teams also have the highest field goal percentage, 10th-highest three-point percentage, and teams take the second-most free throws against the Pacers. The Pelicans should get plenty of good looks at the hoop, and be at the line often. As long as they capitalize, they will cover the spread.
New Orleans plays pretty good defense, and they will need to. The Pacers are good scoring team, but the Pelicans allow the eighth-fewest points per game. They allow the sixth-lowest field goal percentage, second-lowest three-point percentage, and they generally do a good job staying out of foul trouble. The Pelicans need this defense to step up in this game in order to cover the spread.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers find a way to score against just about anybody they play. Indiana scores the most points in the NBA by over two points. They are first in field goals made, first in field goal percentage, and fifth in three-point percentage. The Pacers will score in this game, even with the Pelicans good defense. This will help them cover the spread at home.
The Pacers are 32-12 when they score at least 115 points. They hit this mark often, and they should be able to do it again in this game. The Pelicans are 5-16 when they allow 115+ points this season. The Pacers are almost definitely going to reach 115 points, and the Pelicans struggle when teams do that on them.
Final Pelicans-Pacers Prediction & Pick
I like the Pacers in this game. The Pelicans are beat up, and they are coming off a tough game. I like Indiana to win this game.
Final Pelicans-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers ML (-178)