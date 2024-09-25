The New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with more Brandon Ingram drama after having been a team frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors all summer. The franchise is seemingly at a crossroads when it comes to building around Zion Williamson and avoiding luxury tax payments. Speculation is still rife about potential moves as training camps start ramping up. As things stand, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are the three most probable Pelicans trade candidates.

Brandon Ingram

Ingram is currently on a 5-year, $158 million deal with the Pelicans, which includes a cap hit of $36 million this season. Granted, he earned those checks in that six-game Round 1 series versus the Phoenix Suns. The one-time All-Star has been a consistent performer when available but Ingram's subtle messages for the Pelicans are hard to ignore. Averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season only goes so far in today's NBA money markets.

Ingram's scoring ability and versatility make him an attractive asset for teams looking to bolster their offensive firepower. It just has not worked as planned in the Crescent City. Williamson and Ingram's offensive games overlap too much between the restricted area and the three-point line. Opponents can build a wall around the rim in part due to the fact Ingram will not step behind the arc for more field goal attempts. Defenses sag in and Williamson's efforts fall short far too often.

Ingram has been the one name everyone expected to be moved but hasn't, yet. His current salary and performance level would be great assets but any looming contract extension talks could be contentious. Ingram is holding out for the $208 million max-level deal while the market has decided on a value of around $180 million.

Contending teams in need of a scoring forward would be willing to offer significant assets in return if Ingram comes off of the All-NBA price tag. The Pelicans could use the extra flexibility and roster certainty in their efforts to win an NBA Playoffs series with Williamson on the court.

Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado is one of the most energetic, playful point guards the world has ever seen come off the bench. The Georgia Tech alum is also one of the cheapest in the NBA at $1.98 million this season. Throwing in Alvarado, who will want a long-term deal this summer, would be close to a first-round pick-level addition to any deal. If the Pelicans want to protect future draft capital, the front office will have to throw in at least one postseason-caliber contributor to upgrade at the starting center position.

Alvarado averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old's relatively low salary and defensive prowess make him an attractive option for teams looking to add depth to their backcourt. The Brooklyn Nets are one example of a rebuilding team that could afford to give Alvarado a raise in both minutes and wages. The Pelicans could afford to let Alvarado leave too, if only a recent lottery pick would pan out.

Jordan Hawkins

Jordan Hawkins had a hard time trying to be a point guard during 2024 NBA2K25 Summer League action. The natural sharpshooter's controller got stuck on too many dribbles. New Orleans, an organization that has never paid the luxury tax, needs more from a $4.5 million roster slot. Hawkins averaged 10.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, shooting 37% from beyond the arc, but went cold from the field once Willie Green demanded better defense.

Hawkins’ potential and rookie contract make him a valuable trade chip. Teams looking for young talent with upside would be interested in acquiring him, providing the Pelicans with an opportunity to gain future assets. The same goes for Ingram and Alvarado. Each player offers unique value, making them attractive trade candidates for teams with different needs.

EVP David Griffin has waited out the market this long so do not expect any rash decisions out of New Orleans. However, the Pelicans are on the clock with Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado. Both can leave without the Pelicans getting anything in return next offseason.