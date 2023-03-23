NHL history was made Wednesday night when Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby scored his 30th goal of the season in a 5-2 win.

With this season being his age-35 season, Crosby is the first player in league history to score 30 goals as an 18-year-old and at the age of 35 or older, according to ESPN.

Crosby, a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion, has now scored 30 or more goals in 11 seasons, becoming the 20th player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

After the Penguins selected Crosby with the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, “Sid the Kid” wasted little time establishing himself in the NHL.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his rookie season (as an 18-year-old), Crosby scored 39 goals and recorded 102 points, the fifth most by any rookie in league history.

Hockey fans and sports junkies alike may be wondering how Wayne Gretzky didn’t accomplish this feat. While Gretzky started his professional career during his age-18 season and scored 46 goals, it did not come in the NHL.

Rather, Gretzky spent one season in the World Hockey Association before joining the Edmonton Oilers in 1979 for his rookie year in the NHL, his age-19 season. Gretzky scored 51 goals in his NHL debut season, en route to winning his first of eight straight league MVPs.

While he doesn’t have nine MVPs or any 200-point seasons like Gretzky, Sidney Crosby has certainly lived up to the hype that has followed him since he joined the professional ranks. Dubbed “The Next One,” Crosby can say he has at least one accomplishment in his career that Gretzky doesn’t.