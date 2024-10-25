ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The matchup everyone will watch in this game is Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid. These teams play each other twice a season, which means there may not be many more meetings between two of the generation's best players. Crosby is in the twilight of his career, and McDavid is the new best player chasing his accolades. The moment that'll excite most fans is when these two players team up on Canada in the Four Nations Faceoff in February and eventually in the 2026 Winter Olympics, with NHL players returning to the games. Until then, we'll have to settle for their NHL teams battling to try and get their respective seasons on track. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Oilers prediction and pick.

Here are the Penguins-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Oilers Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +180

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Penguins vs. Oilers

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers have returned to their old habits from the start of last season. They can't keep the puck out of their net, and the offense isn't clicking. Last season's 54-goal scorer, Zach Hyman, has zero points in his first seven games, and Evan Bouchard has just two points after averaging a point per game last season. You have to believe the Oilers will figure it out again, but it isn't easy to keep doing it every season. The Penguins' offense hasn't been a problem this season, as they've averaged 3.38 goals per game. The Oilers allowing 3.86 goals per game could put the Penguins' offense in a good position.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers and McDavid have dominated the Crosby/Penguins matchup over the past three seasons. The teams didn't play during the pandemic season when the divisions split, but since returning to the regular format, the Oilers have won six consecutive games. That's three straight season series sweeps, with the Oilers scoring five or more goals in five of those six games. The sixth game was a 4-0 shutout last March. Edmonton outscored Pittsburgh by a combined score of 10-1 last season.

If the Oilers ever had a chance to get their offense back on track this season, it's against the Penguins. Pittsburgh allows 4.25 goals per game, and they just sent their starting goaltender, Tristan Jarry, back to Pittsburgh to try to find his game after a horrible start. The Oilers have just 14 goals through seven games but have 33 goals in the last six meetings with the Penguins, which could continue in this game. McDavid values these matchups against Crosby, which could make it a breakout spot for him.

Final Penguins-Oilers Prediction & Pick

It's a bad sign for the Penguins that they sent Jarry back to Pittsburgh in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist. They've combined to allow 12 goals over their last three starts. Currently, the Penguins have no confidence in their goaltenders, and it doesn't seem like the defense is doing much to help them. The last people the Penguins want to see on Friday night are a motivated McDavid and Leon Draisaitl attacking down the ice, which makes this a perfect spot for the Oilers.

Take Edmonton to avenge their blown lead on Tuesday night with a victory over Pittsburgh.

Final Penguins-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+120)