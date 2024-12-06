The Penn State basketball team rolled over eighth-ranked Purdue to improve to 7-1 on the year. In the midst of a heavy court storming at Bryce Jordan Center, head coach Mike Rhoades grabbed the PA mic at the Nittany Lions logo and dropped a stern statement to the students and the fanbase (via Daniel Gallen of Lions 247 and 247 Sports).

“This is what we’re gonna do!”

Penn State was in need of an emphatic victory, as many pundits had them pegged as an overachiever this early in the NCAA regular season. Taking one away from a highly-touted Purdue squad was how Rhoades responds to that belief, and he's proud of the team following the 81-70 victory for the Nittany Lions.

“When you’re in college you want to make memories…Today our basketball team made memories for those students, Rhoades said,” per Austin Mitchell (via Hoop Herard on X, formerly Twitter).

At 8-1, this proves that PSU isn't just a flash in a pan. It can certainly be argued that the team hasn't recorded a legitimate win up until this point. That said, it's a tremendous building block for the rest of the season when they do run into tougher opponents.

Penn State basketball is a Big Ten contender

Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. put on a legacy performance in the ninth appearance of his senior season with 17 points and six assists, while fellow sophomore backcourt member Freddie Dilione V chipped in with 14, knocking down two of his three shots from behind the arc.

After losing to Clemson in the Sunshine Slam Championship, the Nittany Lions redeemed themselves as a collective group on Thursday night.

Rhoades and Penn State will look to continue their strong start to the 2024-25 campaign when they battle Dylan Harper and Rutgers on December 10 at Jersey Mike's Arena.