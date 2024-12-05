ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an early season Big Ten battle as Purdue visits Penn State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue-Penn State prediction and pick.

Purdue comes into the game at 7-1 on the year. After winning their first four games, including a win over second-ranked Alabama, they would fall to Marquette 76-58. Since then, they have won over Marshall, North Carolina State, and Ole Miss. The last game was by just two points as Myles Colvin scored with just fractions of a second left, and Ole Miss missed the game-winner. Meanwhile, Penn State is also 7-1 on the year, but not with the same level of competition. They opened up 6-0 before a loss to Clemson. They rebounded last time out, beating Buffalo 87-64. Still, the best win on their record in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

This will be the 48th meeting between these two schools. Prude leads the all-time series 38-9. Purdue has also won eight straight games over Penn State, including their only meeting last season, as Purdue won the game 95-78.

Here are the Purdue-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Penn State Odds

Purdue: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +105

Penn State: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue ranks 13th in KenPom's efficiency rankings this year, sitting fifth on the offensive side of things and 52nd on the defensive side of things. Purdue has moved the ball well this year. They are 17th in the nation in assists per game, while sitting sixth in assists to field goals made, and 20th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Further, they shoot effectively. Purdue is 19th in the nation in effective field goal percentage.

Trey Kaufman-Renn has led the way this year. He is scoring 19.1 points per game on the year, while also leading the team with 7.1 rebounds per game. He is joined in the front court by Camden Heide. Heide is scoring just 6.8 points per game but does add 4.4 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Fletcher Loyer leads the way. He is scoring 13.8 points per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the. Further, he has two assists and 1.6 rebounds per game. Braden Smith joins him and leads the team in assists this year. Smith has 9.1 assists per game while adding 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. Finally, Myles Colvin adds 7.9 points and four rebounds a game.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State ranks 36th in KenPom's efficiency rankings this year, sitting 33rd on the offensive side of things and 58th on the defensive side of things. Penn State has scored great this year, sitting second in the nation in points per game, while sitting tenth in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They are also third in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Penn State is also one of the fastest-moving teams in the nation, sitting 28th in tempo this year.

In the backcourt, Ace Baldwin Jr. leads the way. He is scoring 14.9 points per game this year while adding 8.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game this year. Nick Kern Jr. has also been solid with 11.8 points per game and has been solid on defense. He has 1.8 steals per game while also adding 0.8 blocks, plus 4.6 rebounds per game. Finally, Puff Johnson has 10.3 points per game, giving Penn State five players averaging double-digit points per game. He also has four rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this year.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the way in the frontcourt this year. He is scoring 14.3 points per game this year, with 6.5 rebounds per game this year. Niederhauser also has 1.9 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Zach Hicks. He is scoring 13.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Finally, Kachi Nzeh has 4.8 points per game, while adding three rebounds per game.

Final Purdue-Penn State Prediction & Pick

This game is a clash of styles. Purdue is 340th in the nation in tempo. They take their time and hit efficient shots. Penn State is 28th in the nation in tempo but is also highly efficient in shot selection. This game is going to come down to extra possessions. Purdue is 175th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate, but Penn State is 69th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. Further, Penn State is fourth in the nation in steals but does sit 157th in turnovers per game. Purdue is 340th in the nation in steals, but 84th in the nation in turnovers per game. Expect a tight one that will go back and forth.

Final Purdue-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -1.5 (-114)