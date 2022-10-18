James Franklin’s strong message to Penn State fans crying for QB change

James Franklin and Penn State football are off to a solid season. They currently have a 5-1 record and are the 19th-ranked team in the nation.

But even with their success, they have still faced struggles. After starting the season off with five straight wins, including victories over Purdue and Auburn, things came to a quick halt once they faced off against Michigan. Franklin and Penn State suffered a big loss, losing 41-17 to their fellow Big 10 opponent.

In the loss, James Franklin’s QB1 Sean Clifford struggled majorly. Clifford finished the day with just 120 passing yards on seven total completions. In a game that could have helped shift the tide in the Big 10, all eyes were on the play of Clifford. And many people were left wanting more.

Fans within the Penn State community have begun to ask questions regarding the quarterback position. Many believe that Franklin should soon turn to the other quarterbacks on his roster.

Clifford is now in his sixth season with the school and has appeared in 40 games up to this point. Throughout Clifford’s collegiate career, he has thrown for 8,989 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Through the first six games of the 2022 season, Clifford has thrown for 1,150 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Following the loss to Michigan, Franklin was asked a question by DKpittsburghsports.com writer Cory Giger regarding how he would respond to fans who want to see a different QB takeover. Giger mentioned that freshman quarterback Drew Allar is who “everybody” wants to see take over as QB1.

James Franklin's full answer when asked by @CoryGiger what he'd say to fans who want to see a change at QB pic.twitter.com/GXuYAuuike — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 18, 2022

In his response, Franklin was sure not to hold back. He stated, “Again, I don’t agree with that statement “everybody.” But I guess there is a lot of different things that I would say. I think number one, that’s the wrong message. That’s the wrong signal. Sean has earned the right to be on the field. That doesn’t mean that Drew hasn’t done some good things. Would we love to get him an opportunity and continue to grow and develop him for his future? No doubt about it.“

Franklin finished off by saying “I think some of those approaches aren’t necessarily about winning this week in my opinion.”

When looking at the team that Penn State has put together, Franklin believes that Clifford gives them the best chance to win. Outside of the loss against Michigan, he has done more than enough to help his team win games.

Allar, who has played sparingly, is set to be the future of the Penn State program. Franklin made arguably the biggest signing of his tenure so far when he was able to get Allar to join the program. Allar was the 12th-ranked player in the nation, along with being the number-one-ranked quarterback in the class of 2021.

Franklin has allowed Allar to step on the field occasionally this season. The five-star recruit has appeared in five games, recording 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns on just 29 attempts.

If Clifford has a rough stretch of games, a change could possibly be made in the Penn State locker room. But at the moment, Franklin seems set on letting his veteran quarterback continue to lead the charge.