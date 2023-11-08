Penn State football has a huge matchup against Michigan this weekend, and they received some important injury updates recently.

One of the biggest games of the year in college football will take place this weekend in State College, Pennsylvania as #3 Michigan football will hit the road to take on #10 Penn State football. The Nittany Lions are coming into this matchup with an 8-1 record, and the Wolverines are coming in undefeated with a 9-0 record. After Penn State's loss to Ohio State a couple weeks ago, they can't afford another loss. The Nittany Lions need to get this win, and if they do, they'll also need Michigan to beat Ohio State in a couple weeks so they have a chance to win the Big Ten. The final three weeks in the Big Ten East are going to be a lot of fun.

Penn State football has been without one of their best defensive players, Chop Robinson, as of late, and getting him back for the Michigan game would be huge. James Franklin was asked about Robinson's status and also Amin Vanover's, and it seems like they are both getting close to returning to the playing field.

“So the opportunity and the possibility to have both of those guys back this week will be significant,” James Franklin said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “Not just finding a way to get a win and playing well, but also playing for Chop with his inability to play last week. So, we’re hopeful to have both of those guys back.”

Getting Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover back would be huge, and Franklin knows that.

Penn State football didn't have those two in their game against Maryland, but they did travel. Franklin thinks that that will go a long way.

“First of all, I think it’s very telling, right, that when we talk about our depth that we have two of our better defensive ends out of that game in Chop and Amin [Vanover], and specifically Chop, maybe our most explosive defensive player, having him out of that game and still be able to play the way we played,” Franklin said. “I thought being able to travel him was big, not only from a rehab standpoint to get him with our trainers and doctors but also from a morale standpoint. You know, that was something we talked about in the locker room.”

Being at full strength will be crucial for Penn State this weekend. Michigan is one of the best teams in the country, and the Nittany Lions are going to have their hands full.