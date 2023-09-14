Could the Penn State football team challenge the Michigan and Ohio State football teams for the Big Ten championship? Michigan and Ohio State football have dominated the Big Ten as of late, with one of the two teams winning the conference's championship every year since 2017.

Penn State football last won the Big Ten in 2016, but college football analyst Joel Klatt could see the Nittany Lions being a Wolverines and Buckeyes a serious threat for the title. Ahead of Penn State's game versus Illinois on Saturday, Klatt gave huge praise to quarterback Drew Allar and his team.

“This is a team that I really like and I've liked them since the preseason. Allar has looked sharp so far … I haven't seen an arm like this in a long time. Sturdy, big, strong arm, but he's also a guy that's smooth with it, he's not just throwing out there recklessly. That's why I really believe in this Penn State team. I think that this Penn State team is on the level with the other two powers in the Big Ten East, I think this team can compete with Ohio State and Michigan,” via FOX Sports' The Joel Klatt Show.

"I think that this Penn State team is on the level with the other two powers in the Big Ten East"@JoelKlatt has been impressed with @PennStateFball this season and looks for them to keep rolling vs Illinois on Saturday 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T1V0dJ5Itd — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 14, 2023

Klatt continued, “Penn State, if you are going to be one of those top echelon teams in the Big Ten, then you've got to go in and dominate this game, because they have that ability.”

Penn State football will get to truly prove if they can take down the two Big Ten powers when they face Ohio State on October 21st and Michigan on November 11th.