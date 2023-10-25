As one of the premier college football programs in the country, Penn State football has earned its way into the Top 10 rankings multiple times in the past few years. They've carried some top-end talent and some of the best defensive players to walk through the NFL draft stage, but there's basically nothing to show for their success.

Penn State's last Big Ten Title was in 2016, and after that, they haven't been able to get over the hump of beating Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have held a losing record to both programs for the past few years. Ohio State and Michigan have been regular attendees to the College Football Playoff, so it's a difficult task for PSU, but it's a necessary one.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy commented on the Nittany Lions following their primetime game against the Buckeyes. McElroy, as well as other national media, believes it's the same story we've seen from Penn State year after year.

“I don’t think Penn State’s very good,” said McElroy. “I know that’s blasphemous. I think they’re very, very inept on the offensive side and have little explosiveness. If they can’t run the football, there’s just not much there in the passing game,” per Chandler Vessels at On3.

The Nittany Lions were outplayed in nearly every major team stat against OSU, recording just 240 total yards. They were 1-16 on third-down attempts and 1-3 on fourth-down attempts. A change needs to be made in the Nittany Lions program if they expect to take the next step toward winning the Big Ten and competing for the national title.