Penn State football head coach James Franklin is hearing it from the NCAAF world after losing another season-defining game vs Michigan

Penn State football fans will have to wait another year to see if their team will finally rise to the occasion. The Nittany Lions failed to capitalize on the suspension of Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and lost at home, 24-15, to effectively end their Playoff hopes.

With another high-profile pitfall officially in the books, people are taking to social media for their annual evisceration of PSU's longtime head coach. “James Franklin just got outcoached by a team without a coach,” Annie Agar posted on X. Others joined in on the roast.

“James Franklin when will you win the big game” pic.twitter.com/DrUtMXOohJ — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) November 11, 2023

How many big games has James Franklin lost at Penn State? pic.twitter.com/mb9scpPLFF — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 11, 2023

James Franklin lost to an interim coach on 24 hour notice at home in another top 10 game. https://t.co/lTdMPsNkpD pic.twitter.com/csdLwix8qE — Terrence (@Terrbear2K24) November 11, 2023

The Lions struck first in what was a good ole-fashioned defensive clash for much of the afternoon, but they struggled to string together meaningful drives on offense. Quarterback Drew Allar was 10-of-22 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 49 yards and another score.

Penn State just could not come through in a big spot on either side of the ball, ceding a back-breaking 30-yard touchdown to Blake Corum that increased the deficit to two possessions in the fourth quarter. The devastating play came directly after Franklin decided to go for it on fourth-and-6 from his own 30-yard line. Needless to say, he received much of the blame for another disappointing outcome.

Despite all the Harbaugh drama, No. 3 Michigan came into Beaver Stadium and earned a fairly straightforward victory with interim head coach Sherrone Moore at the helm. James Franklin held no conceivable advantage in an area which could have reasonably decided this Big Ten Showdown. One has to wonder what this loss will mean for him and the immediate future of Penn State football.