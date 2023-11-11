Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is out for Saturday's game vs Penn State. The school wasn't able to get him available.

Michigan's head football coach Jim Harbaugh is not expected to coach Saturday in a major Big Ten showdown with Penn State. There will not be a ruling Saturday on Michigan's request to allow Harbaugh to continue coaching despite a suspension from the conference, per college football reporter Pete Thamel. Harbaugh and the school filed a temporary restraining order to keep him on the sidelines while the NCAA and Big Ten conference investigate allegations of sign-stealing by the school.

A hearing is scheduled on the matter on November 17th, per Thamel.

The NCAA is probing whether Harbaugh and his personnel stole signs from other programs, violating NCAA rules. The school already parted ways with an analyst, Connor Stalions, who is mentioned in the probe. The Big Ten also notified Michigan of possible disciplinary action earlier this week. The conference is conducting its own probe into the allegations against the Michigan football program. The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan for the rest of the regular season while the investigation is underway.

The court deliberations and Harbaugh's suspension have created a distraction from the outstanding season that Michigan is having in football. Michigan is undefeated at 9-0 and has a major game with Penn State Saturday. A Michigan loss would certainly weaken the team's chances of going to the College Football Playoff or winning the Big Ten this season. Penn State needs the win desperately to remain competitive in the Big Ten conference race, as well as within striking distance of a spot in the playoff.

Michigan assistant coach Sherrone Moore is expected to coach Saturday for the school against the Nittany Lions. Penn State enters the game with a 8-1 record and is ranked no. 9 in the country. The Michigan-PSU game kicks off at noon Eastern.