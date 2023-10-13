Penn State football head coach James Franklin received a lot of attention this week because of comments he made in his press conferences. One comment that made headlines was in response to a reporter asking if he had thought about the Nittany Lions throwing more 50/50 deep balls, and Franklin's hilarious response got a lot of attention. His other comment that made news created some controversy as Franklin had some words regarding an unnamed Big Ten team's schedule. Many people thought that Penn State's HC was taking a shot at Michigan football. Here is the original comment:

“There is a team in this conference specifically that is buying out of a ton of game contracts that have already been signed, to go in the complete opposite direction,” Penn State football head coach James Franklin said. “You look at people who are going to have to play, just in our conference, it is going to be even more challenging than it has ever been (to make the CFP). “You have to do whatever you possibly can to, number one, give yourself a chance to be undefeated at the end of the season. … On top of that, if you’re not scheduling to be undefeated, you’re scheduling to have as (few) possible losses to give yourself a chance to be in the playoffs.”

Many people thought that this was a shot at Michigan because of their easy non-conference schedule this year. However, Franklin recently clarified at a Penn State press conference that that was not the case.

“Anybody that watched the entire interview or anybody that read the whole transcript, I was actually complimenting the schools from a scheduling perspective,” Franklin said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “It’s what we’ve been doing. Even in the question that was asked to me, that’s what was said. So I know every fan base and different school is looking for a reason to get angry and get mad and get motivated or something. But that, to me, is disappointing when real media members grab a partial quote and use it out of context; that’s frustrating and disappointing.”

The quote did get blown out of proportion quite a bit, and it was framed on social media like it was a shot at Michigan, even though Penn State hasn't scheduled a lot of tough teams either. That was the most frustrating part for Franklin.

“It can be frustrating and a little sad sometimes when you have non-media members, but they have some social media presence, and they put something out that is not accurate,” Franklin continued. “And then some national media don’t read the transcript, or don’t watch the interview, and then they put something out there.”

Penn State football was on a bye week after beating Iowa a couple weeks ago, but they will be back in action this week against UMass.