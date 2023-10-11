The Penn State football team looks like perhaps the best Nittany Lions squad since the 2016 season when the school won the Big Ten Championship. They are currently 6-0 on the season, they have elite quarterback play from Drew Allar, and they have one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. With Michigan and Ohio State on the schedule, it will be tough for Penn State to win the Big Ten East and get to the title game. However, this Nittany Lions team looks very good, and they should challenge both of those teams.

One thing that people want to see more of out of this Penn State football team is big plays. Drew Allar is in his first year as the starter, so James Franklin might be taking it slow with him a little bit. When Franklin was asked about letting Allar sling it a little bit, his answer indicated that we won't be seeing that happen in the near future.

“I don’t really understand what you’re saying, because we would never,” James Franklin said according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. Like, my skin is curling when you say just drop back and chuck it deep no matter what. I don’t even know what you’re saying. It’s like you’re speaking from Mars.”

James Franklin clearly didn't like that question. He is perfectly fine with the Penn State offense continuing to operate the way it has been.

“Like, we have never done that,” Franklin continued. “Just throw the ball up, and maybe he’ll be open, and maybe he’ll catch it,” Franklin continued. “You’re making me uncomfortable. So, we would not do that. We would never do that. We’ve never thought about doing that. So, no. No. Strong no.”

Penn State was just on a bye week, but after their last game against Northwestern, Drew Allar spoke on the explosiveness of the offense as well.

“We want to be as explosive as we can as an offense; that’s always the goal,” Drew Allar said. “…You can say all you want about not being explosive, but people don’t know how close we are to breaking a lot of things off. It’s one missed block here, or one missed assignment there. It’s missed throws by me… It’s all things we can clean up. It all comes down to timing.”

At the end of the day, Penn State is undefeated, and that's all that matters. As long as this offense is getting the team wins, Franklin and Allar are going to be happy.