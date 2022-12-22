By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

James Franklin knows a thing or two about college football recruiting. So, when the Penn State head coach speaks, people listen. And after a wild Early Signing Day period that saw Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals dominate the recruiting trail, Franklin shared his thoughts on the current landscape of college football and the effect NIL is having on recruiting.

The Penn State football coach’s comments should open the eyes of those involved in the sport. Here’s what James Franklin had to say, according to Mark Wogenrich of Sports Illustrated.

“I think there’s major concerns with what’s going on in college football right now,” Franklin said Wednesday. “There’s just really no guardrails, not a whole lot of guidance, not a whole lot of governance. And it’s concerning.”

James Franklin said that there are “major concerns” with the state of college football, recruiting and NIL deals taking over.

The Penn State football coach emphasized that there are “no guardrails” and “not a whole lot of governance.”

In a particularly apt comparison, Franklin said that the current college football recruiting scene has become like the “wild, wild west.”

It’s easy to see why the Penn State football coach is concerned. Wednesday’s Early Signing Day saw the rich get richer, as Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State dominated the headlines, leaving smaller schools- and even some bigger Power 5 programs- scrambling.

Franklin isn’t the only head coach to speak out about NIL’s effect on the recruiting space, either. Georgia’s Kirby Smart has said in the past that NIL is helpful in earning players money but shouldn’t be used to recruit players.

Alabama’s Nick Saban has called for more regulations. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh said that the Wolverines were “not going to pay recruits to sign.”

James Franklin is clearly not along in his thinking. Will College football be willing to change, though?