Julian Fleming is fitting in well at Penn State.

The Penn State football team has a big season ahead of them in 2024, and they picked up a big wide receiver transfer that should help them find success. That WR is Julian Fleming, and he is transferring to the Nittany Lions from Ohio State football. Penn State is hoping to make their first College Football Playoff appearance next season, and Fleming should be able to help the Nittany Lions take that next step.

Julian Fleming was one of the top recruits in his high school class, but he never got the chance to be the guy at Ohio State because of their star-studded WR rooms. Still, his last two seasons were solid with the Buckeyes, especially his junior year when he had CJ Stroud at quarterback. He racked up 533 yards and six touchdowns that season. Fleming could be the guy this year for Penn State football, and head coach James Franklin seems excited to have him.

“His ability to play in this league I think is helpful,” James Franklin said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “He understands what this league is all about, he also has an understanding about the playoffs as well so I think those things are valuable and he’s a really good guy which I also think helps in that room.”

Coming in as a transfer isn't always easy, but so far, Fleming has done a good job adjusting at Penn State. Franklin has an idea for what transfer players should do to be successful, and he noted that Fleming has done those things so far.

“I think the first thing you do is keep your mouth shut and your ears open and put your head down and go to work and earn everybody’s respect,” Franklin said. “Then, over time gradually become more vocal if that’s part of your leadership style and personality. I think he [Julian Fleming] has done a good job of that. I’ve heard good reports from the strength staff, from the coaches, and from the players probably most importantly, he’s done a good job with all of those things.”

It sounds like things are going well for Fleming and Penn State football so far. Next year is going to be an interesting year for the Nittany Lions, the Big Ten and all of college football really. With conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff, there is going to be a lot of change next season.