Penn State football has a player from the transfer portal that should help transform its offense.

Penn State football had a great season in 2023, but the Nittany Lions weren't able to get over the hump and defeat some conference rivals. Penn State lost to Ohio State and Michigan, en route to a 10-3 season. Penn State is working in the transfer portal, and through their recruiting class, to get the program back to the Big Ten Championship. One player in particular may help them do just that.

WIDE RECEIVER HELP

Penn State football has one of the best returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten with Drew Allar. Allar threw for 2,631 yards in 2023 for the Nittany Lions, to go with 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions. With the right weapons, Allar can keep putting up big numbers.

Penn State is trying to do that, by getting one of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal. The Nittany Lions picked up receiver Julian Fleming, from Ohio State. Fleming is a big-time wideout, who took a backseat at Ohio State to Marvin Harrison Jr. and some other receivers. Fleming finished the 2023 season with 26 receptions for 270 yards. In 2022, he put up better numbers. That season Fleming got 34 receptions to go along with 533 yards and six touchdowns.

Fleming was a highly sought after player in high school. He was named one of the best players in the 2020 college football recruiting class, coming in at no. 1 in the entire nation on the ESPN 300 that year. Fleming is a blue-chip recruit who will get a chance to be the number one target for Drew Allar in State College. He has one year left of eligibility.

Julian Fleming also has something to prove. He was that blue chip prospect, but underachieved during his time in Columbus. In his college career, the wide receiver has 963 total receiving yards over four seasons, to go with seven total touchdowns. He's clearly hoping for a breakout season, and Penn State has a quarterback that can help him get it. It probably doesn't hurt either that Ohio State is on the Penn State schedule, and Fleming will get the opportunity to show off against his former team.

The Big Ten is going to be extremely competitive once again, with new teams USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon joining the conference. The top of the league may look a little different though, as Jim Harbaugh left Michigan along with several key players from the season's College Football Playoff championship team. This year is a major opportunity for Penn State to show they belong at the top of the Big Ten once again. It is also an opportunity for head coach James Franklin to quiet his critics, and show that he's one of the best coaches in all of college football. Franklin hasn't won the Big Ten since 2016, and his program has been overshadowed by Michigan and Ohio State in recent years.

Penn State opens the 2024 season with a non conference road game at West Virginia on August 31. The Nittany Lions then play Bowling Green and Kent State before opening Big Ten conference play against Illinois on September 28.