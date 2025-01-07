Penn State football coach James Franklin is trying to enjoy the experience of having a team in the College Football Playoff. After two rounds, the Nittany Lions are one of the final four teams standing.

Penn State's football coach says there is a story underneath all of the football action.

“I think that much of that storyline in these games will center around the coaches, and that's fine. We are big boys; we can handle that,” Franklin said, per ESPN. “But to me, the real story is the opportunity we all have to reward these great universities and the people who have supported us through thick and thin. To bring that championship feeling back to this town, that will make every single step to get there worth it.”

Franklin has received criticism over the years for not winning big games as head coach. He has been able to quiet some of the critics, after defeating SMU and Boise State to make the CFP semi-finals. Penn State made the playoff after losing to Oregon in the Big Ten conference championship.

Penn State needs just two more victories to have a national championship, for the first time in decades. The Nittany Lions take on Notre Dame on Thursday, with a kick scheduled for 7:30 ET.

Penn State football faces a tough test against Notre Dame

Penn State must get through Notre Dame to make the CFP championship game. The Nittany Lions are led by quarterback Drew Allar, who has put up some great performances this season. Allar threw three touchdowns in the team's last game against Boise State.

This season, Allar has thrown for more than 3,000 passing yards, and 24 touchdowns. He's thrown seven interceptions, which is more than what he had in 2023.

Penn State football added a new offensive coordinator before the 2024 season, in Andy Kotelnicki. Kotelnicki has breathed life into the offense this season, and the coordinator announced he was staying at the school for 2025. The offensive coordinator was a candidate for some head coaching jobs, including West Virginia.

Penn State balances that passing game with a strong run game, as well as strong run defense. It will be tested against a very tough Notre Dame team, which has just one loss all year. Notre Dame defeated Indiana and Georgia to get to the semi-final round of the CFP.

Penn State football hasn't won a national championship since 1986, when Joe Paterno was head coach. This is the team's first appearance in the CFP.