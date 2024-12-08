Penn State head coach James Franklin didn’t mince words about officiating following his team’s 45-37 loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game. While crediting the Ducks for their performance, Franklin expressed frustration over what he perceived as missed opportunities for officiating reviews and the disparity in penalties.

“I don't want this to come off the wrong way, I give Oregon a ton of credit, but the penalties were pretty lopsided,” Franklin said via Zachary Neel on X, formerly Twitter. Penn State was penalized five times for 65 yards compared to Oregon’s three penalties for 24 yards.

One of Franklin’s main grievances was a pivotal fourth-quarter play. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar connected with receiver Omari Evans near the Oregon 35-yard line. The play was ruled incomplete, but Franklin argued it warranted a closer look.

“There was a couple calls that we didn't get that I thought we should have,” Franklin said. “One of the calls that I thought was a critical point in the game was the two-minute drive with a catch on the sideline to Omari, I thought was a catch. Looking on the Jumbotron, it looked like it was a catch.”

James Franklin cites penalties in the Penn State loss to Oregon

Franklin questioned why the officiating crew didn’t buzz down for a review, especially given the stakes of a championship game. “You can't miss those calls in these types of games, especially when you've got replay. Just buzz down. It's too important,” he emphasized.

Franklin acknowledged the penalties called against his team, including two for unnecessary roughness and two facemask infractions, as valid but preventable. However, he was particularly interested in potential penalties against Oregon that went uncalled.

“I think the other thing that factored in is, we weren't able to get as many sacks and tackles for loss in this game that we're used to,” Franklin said. He noted that Penn State’s defensive ends, Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, were stymied without a single holding penalty called against Oregon.

Despite the frustrations, Franklin remained focused on Penn State's future in the College Football Playoff. “Our season has just begun,” Franklin said. “We'll find out tomorrow if we have a home game in 16 inches of snow, or on the road.”

The Nittany Lions, with an 11-2 record, are expected to secure a playoff spot but will await their seeding and first-round matchup. For Franklin, the focus will shift from officiating controversies to preparing his team for another chance at redemption in college football’s ultimate stage.