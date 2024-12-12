Penn State football safety Kevin Winston Jr., who is currently injured, has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per Adam Schefter.

“Penn State captain and All Big-Ten safety Kevin Winston Jr. has declared for the NFL draft. Winston suffered a partially-torn ACL during a Week 2 practice that ended his season. Cowboys head team physician Dr. Dan Cooper performed surgery on Winston’s knee, and he is on pace to be cleared for on-field drills by March 1 ahead of the NFL Draft,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Winston was one of the better defensive players in college football when healthy. However, Winston's injury unfortunately forced his final college football season to come to an early end.

The 21-year-old spent his entire college football career at Penn State. He made his debut in 2022, but his breakout season came during the 2023 campaign. Winston ultimately recorded 60 total tackles and 35 solo tackles to go along with an interception. NFL teams will surely take a close look at his 2023 season ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Penn State football star released a statement as well, via Schefter.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to chase my dreams,” Winston shared. “To my family, friends, coaches and teammates, you've been my unwavering support system, guiding me through every high and low of this journey. Your belief in me has meant everything, and I'm forever grateful.

“To Penn State Nation, thank you for making my time here special. Wearing the blue and white has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I'll always carry the pride of being a Nittany Lion.”

Winston then announced that he would be leaving Penn State football for the NFL as the statement continued.

“After much thought and prayer, I'm excited to announce that I'll be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, and I'm ready to embrace this next challenge with the same dedication and heart that got me to this point.

“Thank you to everyone who has been apart of my journey. This is just the beginning.”

Penn State, who is currently preparing for the College Football Playoff, will miss Kevin Winston Jr. However, they are surely excited to watch him live out his dreams in the NFL.