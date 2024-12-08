The 2024 college football season has been one of the biggest and most notable in collegiate sports history. There is obviously an intriguing Heisman Trophy race going on between Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty, but 2024 is most known for being the first year with a 12-team field in the College Football Playoff.

Now, college football more closely resembles professional sports with the postseason tournament format. There was a lot of intrigue leading into Selection Sunday, and SMU ended up securing the 11-seed over Alabama, even after a loss in the ACC Championship game. The decision, while controversial, sets the precedent that conference championship games are important. We've never seen the 12-team format in action, so there is a lot to learn and understand this year, and we have you covered with everything that you need to know about the 2024 College Football Playoff.

College Football Playoff bracket

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Boise State

4. Arizona State

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Notre Dame

8. Ohio State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. SMU

12. Clemson

College Football Playoff schedule

*Watch College Football Playoff games live with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

First round:

Friday, Dec 20: Indiana @ Notre Dame at 8 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 21: SMU @ Penn State at 12 p.m. ET – TNT

Saturday, Dec. 21: Clemson @ Texas at 4 p.m. ET – TNT

Saturday, Dec. 21: Tennessee @ Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals:

Tuesday, Dec. 31: SMU-Penn State winner vs. Boise State at 7:30 p.m. ET (Fiesta Bowl) – ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Clemson-Texas winner vs. Arizona State at 1 p.m. ET (Peach Bowl) – ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Tennessee-Ohio State winner vs. Oregon at 5 p.m. ET (Rose Bowl) – ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Indiana-Notre Dame winner vs. Georgia at 8:45 p.m. ET (Sugar Bowl) – ESPN

Semifinals:

Friday, Jan. 10: Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 11: Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN

National Championship:

Monday, Jan. 20: National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN

Storylines

There have been a lot of great iterations of the College Football Playoff, but none have been as big as this year's 12-team tournament will be. Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State all earned automatic bids and first-round byes after winning their respective conference championships. The three-loss Clemson Tigers also guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs when they won the ACC Championship, but they are only ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon's record is still unblemished, as they are the only undefeated team in college football. Dillon Gabriel has led the way during the Ducks' first season in the Big Ten, and the quarterback became the second-leading passer (18,140 yards) all-time in the process. Georgia also has a big-name quarterback, but Carson Beck suffered an injury in the SEC Championship game, and it is unclear how that will affect him going forward.

Boise State is most known for their running back. Ashton Jeanty is not only having one of the best mid-major seasons ever, but one of the best running back seasons in the history of college football overall. A Heisman victory would be unprecedented for a mid-major played like Jeanty, but he does have a legitimate argument. Arizona State has been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2024 season. They were picked to finish last in the Big 12 coming into the year, and they rallied all the way to a Big 12 Championship and first-round bye.

Arizona State's quarterfinals matchup will be between the winner of Texas-Clemson. Clemson started the season with a 34-3 loss to Georgia, but they faced adversity and eventually became the fifth automatic bid in the field. Things won't be easy against Texas. The Longhorns' kryptonite has proven to be Georgia, as they have two losses against the Bulldogs, but they haven't lost to anybody else.

Indiana will play their first-round matchup on the road, but they won't have to travel far, as they will take on in-state opponent Notre Dame. Indiana scores 43.3 points per game, which is the second most in the nation. They have a high-octane passing attack. Notre Dame barely trails them in the scoring department, as their 39.8 points per game are the third most in the country. The Fighting Irish get it done on the ground, though. Their rushing trio of Jeremiyah Love, Riley Leonard, and Jadarian Price have combined for 2,321 yards and 36 touchdowns.

SMU was the most controversial team to make the College Football Playoff. They lost in the ACC Championship game, and Alabama had more impressive wins and a better strength of schedule, but the selection committee decided against punishing a team for playing in a conference championship. SMU's first round opponent is Penn State, another extremely talented team also looking for redemption after a conference championship loss.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State is the final first-round matchup. Neither team played in their conference championships, and in an extended postseason format, the time off might serve as a blessing. Twelve teams are playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever, but only one can come out on top. So, who do you think will be crowned National Champions?