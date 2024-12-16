Penn State football created a playoff-ready roster ahead of the upcoming 12-team tournament. But the Nittany Lions sustained one loss in the quarterback room Sunday. Dual-threat passer Beau Pribula is on his way out.

Pribula is heading towards the transfer portal, per 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. He won't be able to play in the SMU-Penn State contest on Dec. 21 by placing his name into the portal ringer.

Pribula never started, but head coach James Franklin made great use of his athleticism. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder accounted for 19 total touchdowns the last two seasons. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki found ways to turn loose Pribula.

The former three-star quarterback combined for 10 touchdowns his freshman season of 2023. Kotelnicki created different packages to utliize his running ability — leading to six rushing touchdowns. Pribula tallied nine total touchdowns this season, five coming through the air. Even as Drew Allar's backup, Pribula added another element to the Nittany Lions offense.

Now, his pending departure creates a new hole in the QB room. Although, Pribula detailed his reasonings behind his departure. Zenitz says the PSU QB's situation mirrors what happened to Maalik Murphy last year in leaving Texas.

“The current NCAA postseason model creates a challenge for student-athletes. The overlapping CFB playoff & transfer portal timeline has forced me into an impossible decision,” were some of the words Pribula used in his his departure letter posted on X.

Who else does Penn State have at QB?

Allar is the obvious clubhouse leader heading into the SMU contest. He completed 224 out of 324 attempts for 2,894 yards. Allar fired 21 touchdown passes and got intercepted seven times.

The 6-foot-5 junior even produced four different three-touchdown games. Penn State went 3-1 overall in those contests. However, the Nittany Lions' lone loss came against Oregon for the Big 10 Conference title.

But with Pribula leaving, who provides the remaining depth for PSU? The rest of the room is freshman heavy at State College.

Ethan Grunkemeyer is one true freshman in the QB room. He arrived as a prized four-star signing for the 2024 class. Jaxson Smolik, meanwhile, comprises one of two redshirt freshmen options behind center. Jack Lambert is the other. Although Lambert is the lone walk-on QB.

Franklin, Allar, and the Nittany Lions still have three other options behind center. Beaver Stadium is the sight of their Dec. 21 contest. But in the meantime, Penn State is hosting portal visitors on campus. One is Bear Alexander, as the former USC and Georgia defensive tackle visited Friday.