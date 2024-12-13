As it prepares for the College Football Playoff, Penn State football will host one of the top defensive linemen in the transfer portal. Head coach James Franklin had a successful eleventh year in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions went 11-2 and 8-1 in the Big Ten. As the No. 6 seed in the twelve-team playoff, Penn State has a golden opportunity to make a deep run in the bracket. The program has another opportunity coming up soon as well, with former USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

According to CBS Sports' National College Football Reporter Matt Zentiz, the junior will visit Happy Valley over the weekend. Alexander, a former four-star recruit, is ranked as the third-best DL in the transfer portal. He previously visited SMU and has also shown interest in Big Ten rival Oregon.

Bear Alexander can help improve an already superb Nittany Lion defense



Bear Alexander has transferred twice in his career, first from Georgia and now from USC. The junior has recorded 61 tackles for 3.5 sacks throughout his career. At 6'3, 315 pounds, the Terrell, Texas native can definitely get the most out of his potential at Penn State.

Under James Franklin, the Nittany Lions have always been among the top defensive teams in the country. 2024 has been no different, with the defense giving up only 16.4 points a game, eighth in the nation overall. That stat was much better before Penn State's Big Ten Championship loss to Oregon. The Nittany Lions gave up 45 points in the shootout, showing that the defense has much to prove heading into the playoff.

Bear Alexander can help shore up a defense that should be part of a national title-contending team in 2025. However, a lot of Penn State's future revolves around whether star quarterback Drew Allar leaves for the NFL Draft. The junior ranks as a top-five prospect for this upcoming class but could be a candidate for the No. 1 pick if he chooses to return. What Penn State does over the next few months might go a long way toward determining Allar's future.

On paper, Penn State has one of the more forgiving paths to the CFP semifinals. The two teams in the Nittany Lions' way are No. 10 SMU and No. 9 Boise State. Both teams carry explosive offenses with dangerous playmakers abound. But they also carry clear flaws that Penn State can take advantage of. SMU made the twelve-team field in its first year in the ACC. Penn State will host the Mustangs on Saturday, December 21 at noon. The winner will face the Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Overall, the vibes are high for James Franklin's program. Still, games like the one on December 21 are vital in convincing players like Bear Alexander to join this elite program. A lot is at stake during this season's College Football Playoff. 2024 is the year Penn State can and might need to take that next championship-level step.