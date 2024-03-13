The roster depth of Penn State football is getting a bit thinner, but their weight room will also be less intimidating. Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg is transferring to Georgia Tech after spending the last three years with the Nittany Lions, per The Daily Collegian's Sam Woloson.
The South African-born athlete recorded 11 combined tackles and one fumble recovery during the 2023-24 season. His claim to fame came off the football field, however, with van den Berg squatting a record-setting 615 pounds last summer. He went to high school in Georgia, so a warm welcome is in store now that the graduate transfer is officially joining the Yellow Jackets.
Penn State head coach James Franklin must look to someone else to motivate the rest of his players during strength and conditioning. Replicating that sheer lower-body power is difficult to fathom, which means that van den Berg could leave an indelible mark at the program if no one beats his record.
Of course, the place where the Nittany Lions will be most scrutinized is the gridiron. Specifically, when they come face-to-face against top-tier Big Ten competition. Franklin has the unfortunate reputation of not coming through under the bright lights (did win conference in 2016). Criticisms only intensified after his team failed to beat both Ohio State and eventual national champion Michigan last year.
Losing to the class of the league is understandable, but Penn State football must figure out how to take the next step. With Jim Harbaugh leaving the Wolverines for the Los Angeles Chargers, there will be even more pressure on Franklin and company to truly contend for another Big Ten title.
Jordan van den Berg will carry pressure of his own to Georgia Tech. Expectations are bound to be high in Atlanta for the squat legend.