Time to make some bold Penn State predictions for their Week 11 college football matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

The game with the biggest College Football Playoff implications is taking place in Happy Valley this weekend. The Penn State Nittany Lions, ranked tenth in the newly minted College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, host the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. It is one of four games this weekend to feature two teams ranked inside the top 25 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

And there is a lot at stake. Penn State football has to win to keep any hope of a birth to the Big Ten Championship game alive after their loss to Ohio State a few weeks ago. Michigan needs to keep winning to keep the College Football Playoff hopes alive regardless of whether they beat Ohio State in the last week of the regular season. But make no mistake about it, this will be a great game. A game like this warrants a few bold predictions.

Neither team scores more than 20 points

These two teams feature arguably the two best defenses in the country, so much so that the word arguably may not be necessary. In terms of yards allowed per game, these two teams are the top two defenses in the country. Michigan allows 231.4 yards per game, the fewest in the nation. Penn State football only allows three more yards than that.

They're also great at preventing opposing offenses from scoring. That would make sense if they don't allow them to move the ball very frequently. But Michigan leads the nation in points per game allowed at just 6.7. Penn State is third in the nation in that category at 11.9. The only team sandwiched in between these two? Ohio State at 10.7. Iowa is right behind them at 13.7. The most points Michigan has given up in a game this season is 13 against Purdue last week. Only Ohio State and Indiana have scored at least 20 points against Penn State. These Big Ten squads get it done defensively.

Michigan and Penn State can get it done on offense too. Neither team ranks above 43rd in yards per game, but they've had no problem putting points on the board. Michigan ranks fifth in the country in points per game at 40.7. Penn State is sixth with 40.2. It won't be easy to get these offenses off the field, but these defenses can and will be up to the task.

Penn State football wins the game

Michigan is good, but just how good are they? They have yet to face a true test all season. They've played three games against Power Five teams with a winning record: those games were against Nebraska, Minnesota, and Rutgers. Michigan did win those games by a combined score of 128-24, but it still isn't exactly against a murderer's row of opponents.

Penn State lost their heavyweight bout against Ohio State, but they have handled their business against the other Power Five teams with winning records. Those teams would be Maryland, Iowa, and West Virginia. Including their loss against Ohio State, Penn State has a +82-point differential in those games. That isn't quite Michigan's +104-point differential, but their schedule has been more difficult than Michigan's.

The two teams are on about equal ground, but it shouldn't be a surprise if Penn State football takes it. They're at home, they've already been tested in a big environment like this and have a more dynamic offense than they've had in recent seasons thanks to Drew Allar now at the helm at quarterback. The Nittany Lions pull off the upset and take down the Wolverines.