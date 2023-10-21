There's no question that the biggest game on the Week 8 slate of college football is a huge Big Ten showdown between two teams ranked in the top ten. The 7th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are currently ranked 3rd in the AP Poll. Over 100,000 fans will pour into Ohio Stadium for the game, and among those 100,000 will be thirty NFL scouts from twenty different teams, according to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Both Penn State and Ohio State are loaded with NFL-caliber talent on both sides of the ball, and that includes one player from each school who will likely be a top five pick in the NFL Draft come next April. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison (can you believe that?) and widely considered to be one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent memory. A unanimous All-American last year, Harrison Jr. has already topped the 100-yard mark in four of the Buckeyes six games this season. Harrison Jr. will be matched up against Kalen King, a third-year cornerback who is considered to be a 1st Round caliber prospect as well.

On the other side, it's a battle in the trenches that the scouts will be paying attention to. Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is a mountain of a young man (6'6″, 317 lbs.) and could end up being the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Like Harrison Jr., Fashanu is considered a generational prospect at Left Tackle. He has allowed only one pressure so far in the 2023 season according to Pro Football Focus, but he'll have his hands full with Ohio State edge rushers JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, who are both considered 1st round prospects.

Throw in Buckeyes like Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Donovan Jackson and Nittany Lions like Adisa Isaac, Caeden Wallace and Chop Robinson, and scouts will have plenty to watch in this Penn State-Ohio State showdown.